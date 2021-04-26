Red hot ‘Rambo’ says farewell to Mayo for pastures new in Scotland

Alan Woods, Crossmolina, Co Mayo (breeder) and Michael Hanifin (handler) with Crossmolina Rambo, which sold for a top price of €8,000 at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society's sale in Tullamore last Saturday

Pat McClean (breeder) and Eoghan McGrenehan (handler), Roughan, Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal with Roughan Phelix 2, one of the two bulls from the herd which sold for €5,000

Thomas Keane and his son, David, from Carrowholly, Westport , Co Mayo, with their bull Cuillmore Ryan, which sold for €6,900

Matt Ryan, Clonismullen, Drom, Borrisoleigh, Co Tipperary with Kilvilcorris Paddy which sold for €4,300, one of the four bulls from his herd sold for a total of €15,700.

John Barry Moran from Brocca, Athlone, Co Westmeath with his bull Brocca Powerful Genetics ET which sold for €6,400

THE best was saved for last at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society Pedigree Bull Sale at GVM Mart, Tullamore on Saturday when the final bull into the ring secured the day’s top price.

A well-known Scottish breeder had waited for almost three hours before paying €8,000 to secure Crossmolina Rambo for his Aberdeenshire herd.

The youngest bull catalogued for the April Society Sale, Alan Woods’ Crossmolina Rambo had just turned a year ahead of the on-line sale.

Auctioneer, Tom Cox, accepted a flurry of bids before closing the bidding at €8,000 and round off the day's sales on a high.

"I knew that he was going to do well because he is really an exceptional bull and I thought that he might even have made more," said Alan, a leading breeder of Charolais in Co Mayo, who has produced many price-toppers and prize-winners over the past decade.

Rambo was the second calf born to the herd dam, Crossmolina Linda ET, and is the highest priced bull so far bred in the herd.

His success continues the successful breeding of Harestone genes in the Crossmolina Herd. His grandmother, Crossmolina Bertha, was Junior Charolais Champion at the Society Premier Show and Sale in 2013 and mated by Harestone Hercules.

Another bull from the herd, 13-month-old Crossmolina Royal had sold earlier in the day at €4,000 to join a herd in west Clare.

The second highest price at €6,900 was paid for another Co Mayo-bred bull, Cuillmore Ryan from Thomas Keane’s herd at Island Taggard, Carrowholly, Westport. He was also sold to a west Clare buyer.

Thomas Keane and his son, David, from Carrowholly, Westport , Co Mayo, with their bull Cuillmore Ryan, which sold for €6,900

He was bred by the sire, Doonally New, more commonly known as the very popular 'CF52' a much sought after Charolais bloodline by breeders over the years, which is now becoming more difficult to find.

A very close third in the top prices, selling for €6,400, was John Barry Moran's Brocca Powerful Genetics ET, a November 2019-born bull from his herd at Brocca, Fardrum, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

John Barry Moran from Brocca, Athlone, Co Westmeath with his bull Brocca Powerful Genetics ET which sold for €6,400

Donegal Breeder, Patrick McClean, Roughan, Newtowncunningham, Lifford, received €5,000 each for two bulls, Roughan Phelix 2, and Roughan Profit 2, both October 2019-born.

Pat McClean (breeder) and Eoghan McGrenehan (handler), Roughan, Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal with Roughan Phelix 2, one of the two bulls from the herd which sold for €5,000

North Tipperary breeder, Matt Ryan from Clonismullen, Drom, Borrisoleigh, Thurles, received a total of €15,700 for four bulls including Kilvilcorris Paddy which sold for €4,300.

Matt Ryan, Clonismullen, Drom, Borrisoleigh, Co Tipperary with Kilvilcorris Paddy which sold for €4,300, one of the four bulls from his herd sold for a total of €15,700.

The sale recorded a clearance of 61pc at an average of €3,547 and 25pc of the bulls sold, topping €4,000 on average. The trade was helped by interest from Northern Irish, Welsh and Scottish buyers with two bulls going North and one to Wales.

Just over one third of the bulls catalogued didn't make the sale. The majority of these pre-sold off the farms, such is the strength of demand for bulls this season.