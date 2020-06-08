'Purchasers being able to see the animals in the flesh before the sale is essential'

Ardmulchan Omagh which sold for the top price of €2,400 at the Hereford Society's on-line sale at Kilmallock Mart

Hereford bulls met with a very weak trade at the final Irish Hereford Society bull sale of the season, which was held online in conjunction with GVM Marts at Kilmallock.

The top price of €2,400 and a clearance rate of 30pc fell far short of the expectations for the society or the breeders on whom the Covid-19 restrictions have taken a toll with the cancellation of all sales since early March.

The leading price was paid for Ardmulchan Omagh, bred by Phil and Catherine Smyth, of Ardmulchan, Navan, Co Meath.

The fine two-year old-bull is a Church Preen Galileo son and out of the home-bred dam Ardmulchan Clover 500, with a calving difficulty on beef cows of 1.4pc, which is only half the breed average.

The second highest price was €1,900 for Ryemountpoll 1 Knight, a five-star Replacement and Terminal index bull across the board.

The September 2018-born bull was bred by Dermot Kelly, of Knockataghemore, Kilcummin, Killarney, Co Kerry and is by the well-known sire Solpoll 1 Handsome and out of the home-bred dam Ryemount Fayla, with the calving difficulty rated at a whisker above the average for the breed.

The society described it as "not an ideal scenario for a spring sale, but a sign of the times" and felt that some people found the technology hard to get to grips with.

Registration

"Some had the problem that they did not realise that they had to register in advance of the sale. They thought that all they had to do was log in for the sale, which did not help," said society secretary Larry Feeney.

"I feel the owner being able to bring the animal into the ring would also have made a big difference.

"It is difficult to know what is going to work. I feel that purchasers being able to see the animals in reality before the sale is essential."

Indo Farming