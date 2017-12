While the streets were bustling with trade, shoppers of a different kind gathered in the Greville Arms hotel for the auction of a 46ac farm at Riverdale, Raharney. It sold immediately after auction for a figure said to be in excess of the guide of €320,000. It was bought by an agent believed to be acting in trust for a local farmer.

Located on the Westmeath side of the border with Meath, the roadside property is 3km from Raharney and 8km from Killucan with 500m of road frontage. The holding, described as 'good early land', is in six fields divided by traditional hedgerow. Auctioneer Padraic Murtagh of James L Murtagh says the place has definite tillage potential.The road frontage could also deliver some site potential as there are three houses built on land that was once part of the farm.

Bidding opened at €250,000 and was bid to €255,000 where it held. It was withdrawn at that juncture and negotiations ensued that saw it sell to the highest bidder for a figure higher than €320,000.