Auctioneers are reporting a busy end to the season with one auctioneer telling me 'everything is gone.' GVM Limerick had a strong finish to the year on the private treaty front selling quite a few smaller farms, reports Jim O'Brien.

'Everything is gone' in the midwest land market

Included in the list of late sales were properties that had been in the auction room.

Among the latter is a 48ac farm at Laught, Lisnagry on the outskirts of Limerick that sold by private treaty to a local farmer for a figure believed to be in the region of €600,000. Located just 15 minutes drive from Limerick City the farm is across the road from Ahane school, close to the University of Limerick, Plassey Technological Park and Junction 28 on the M7 motorway.

The property has extensive road frontage and includes a farmhouse in need of complete modernisation along with dated farm buildings It was originally divided for sale into a number of lots with the first lot consisting of the farmhouse and out offices on 19ac.