Prime Offaly arable land guided at €10,000 per acre

A 55ac farm at Ballykean, Geashill in Co Offaly made up of excellent arable land and a derelict cottage is coming to public auction with a guide price of €10,000/ac.

Located 3km from Geashill, 10km from Portarlington and 13km from Tullamore, the holding is laid out in a number of fields, two of the which were reseeded last year, while the rest is in permanent pasture.

The well-sheltered and well-fenced land has extensive road frontage, making it ideal for once-off housing, subject to planning permission.

The place is serviced by electricity and mains water throughout the farm.

Auctioneer Matt Dunne describes it as the best of land located in good midlands countryside.

The farm is being offered for sale in one or more lots at the Heritage Hotel, Killenard, Portarlington, on Thursday, June 27 at 3pm.

Monasterevin auction

Not far away Jordan Auctioneers are bringing to the market 34ac of land in the townsland of Inchacooley, 5km from Monasterevin, 6.5km from Portarlington an 8km from the M7.

The property is priced pre-auction at €210,000 or €6,500/ac.

Laid out in four divisions, the ground is mostly in winter and spring corn, with circa 6ac in rough grazing.

There is road frontage to the front of the holding with frontage to the River Figile at the north, and natural boundaries on all sides.

The land is described by the auctioneers as suitable for a range of enterprises and is for sale by public auction on Thursday, July 11 at 3pm in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge.

Jordan's are quoting €210,000 for the entire.

