Prices hold firm despite the surge in supplies to the marts

'Now we'll see what money is in the country," was the reaction from one beef finisher upon hearing that banks maybe about to start charging account holders for keeping money on deposit.

His worry wasn't that some might decide to empty their accounts, but rather a fear that some in the cattle trade might decide to buy extra stock as security, and drive mart prices even higher in the process.

In reality, and without raiding their bank accounts for the communion money, those buying cattle at present appear to have plenty of cash to spend.

Despite a lot of marts reporting very strong numbers for the time of year, prices for both bullocks and heifers continue to hold well.

Bullocks were in general up 1-2c/kg, while prices for heifers up to 600kg eased back by just 1-3c/kg. The only exception was the 600kg+heifer prices here dropped 7c/kg to €2.08/kg.

The big question is why are numbers so strong at marts.

There appears to be no one reason. I fully accept that stock have done very well and are probably a month to six weeks ahead of most other years.

And with mart prices continuing to remain strong there is a definite logic if you're a seller to moving stock now as opposed to a month's time.

What seems to have gotten lost in the conversation is the fact that for prices to stay strong, buyers have to be willing to engage at those prices.

There is certainly a serious level of confidence among those purchasing when you consider that current prices for bullocks are anything from 19c/kg to 35c/kg stronger than they were this time last year, with heifers currently 18-30c/kg better.

On the factory side, beef quotes at €3.70-3.80/kg are roughly 20-25c/kg better than this time last year.

Several mart managers over the last month have told me that some of the prices they've seen given by factory agents would require a factory price of €4.20/kg just to break even.

Apart from the better prices, helping to pull stock into the marts there also appears to be a feeling of uncertainty in relation to what would happen should a second wave of Covid-19 strike later in the year.

Are some buyers stocking up now in the hope of avoiding difficulties in acquiring numbers should that happen?

Wet field conditions across a lot of the country are also playing a part in bigger mart numbers as store men chose to lighten the load on their ground.

It's a similar situation for those with beef in these areas as they lighten the load on the land earlier than normal thus creating additional demand for replacements ahead of time.

Despite, or maybe because of, smaller numbers prices for weanlings moved upwards last week with the Ringside tables showing the better 400-600kg bull up by €52-78/hd which in turn helped to bring his overall average up by €40-60/hd.

Weanling numbers are small so far, with one mart manager reckoning that they won't be there as before because of the fall-off in suckler numbers.

That's a simple but accurate observation - no suckler cow equals no beef calf.

There's a long way to go to Christmas but at this point it looks like being a very interesting back end.

Delvin

Thomas Potterton rates the surge in mart numbers during July as “unprecedented” with those in the 500-600kg category the most dominant here.

On the price front, bullocks from 550-600kg averaged €1.98/kg, with a 580kg Limousin taking top spot at €2.48/kg. In the 600-650kg bracket prices averaged €2.09/kg, with the top call being €2.35/kg for an Angus.

A strong trade for heifers saw the 300-400kg animal average €2.08/kg, with a 395kg Limousin cracking on to €2.70/kg. In the 400-500kg section the average price was €2.06/kg, while a 440kg continental settled at €2.44/kg.

Ballymahon

The story here was also of large numbers, with 400-500kg bullocks ranging from around €2/kg to a top of €2.55/kg, leaving the overall average at €2.21/kg or €987/hd.

In the 500-600kg section prices averaged €2.08kg, with the best price a 545kg Belgian Blue clicking €2.58/kg. On the heavier side your 600kg+ animal averaged €1.89/kg, while a 755kg Angus cross hit an impressive €2.12/kg or €1,600.

Meanwhile, 300-400kg heifers averaged €2.32/kg with those from 400-500kg averaging €2.26/kg. Both divisions topped out at €2.65/kg.

Ballinrobe

Numbers here also continued bigger than normal, but with strong demand a full clearance was achieved.

Samples among the heifers included two 415kg Limousins that averaged €2.77/kg, a 355kg Belgian Blue cross that saw €3.21/kg, and at the other end of the scales a 735kg Simmental cross made €2.16/kg.

On the bullock side, a 535kg Charolais sold for €2.41/kg, while two 435kg Charolais averaged €2.57/kg. Best of the bull weanlings was a 355kg Belgian Blue cross that made €2.57/kg.

Listowel

Although numbers here were more typical for the time of year Barney O’Connell noted the impact of poor field conditions, saying: “Some men are already beginning to move cattle off of the black ground because of the wet.”

Angus bullocks sold from €2.05-2.10/kg with Herefords making €1.90-1.95/kg. Light Friesian stores operated to a top of €1.70/kg, with heavier lots making up to €1.80/kg.

Cull cows were a little easier, with stores averaging from €1.20-1.25/kg, while heavier lots sold to a top of €1.40/kg.

Kilrush

Numbers here were also of a reasonable size with a good mix of stock presented.

Sample prices on the bullock side included four 360kg Hereford crosses that averaged €2.20/kg, two 467kg Limousins also at €2.20/kg, and four 497kg Jersey crosses at €1.49/kg.

Among the heifers were a number of Charolais between 550kg and 555kg that sold from €2.11-214/kg, while another 490kg Charolais saw €2.20/kg. On the cull cow side were a 675kg Charolais that made €1.57/kg, with two 640kg and 670kg Friesians making €1.39/kg and €1.46/kg respectively.

Baltinglass

Trade for quality forward bullocks was well maintained here, with a selection of 625-635kg Limousins making €2.05-2.19/kg.

The variable nature of current factory prices saw a selection of 700kg-745kg continentals average €1.86/kg. Among the lighter stores you had a 565kg Charolais at €2.02/kg, while a 455kg Limousin saw the hammer fall at €2.37/kg followed by another Limousin at 450kg that made €2.22/kg.

Best of the heifers were two 325kg Limousins selling for €2.31/kg.

Ballinakill

With Northern men and factory agents keen for beef, and farmers chasing stores, prices were well maintained.

Heavy bullocks sold from €1.90-2.35/kg, with forward types making €1.95-2.55/kg, while lighter bullocks sold for €2.10-2.75/kg. Beef heifers made €1.95-2.30/kg, with store types making €2.00-2.80/kg.

Weanling heifers sold for €2.00-2.85/kg, while bulls ranged from €1.90-2.60/kg. Dry cows made €1.20-1.85/kg.

Standout sale €2.13/kg

Two 546kg Charolais heifers’ average price in Ballymahon

Standout sale €2.48/kg

580kg Limousin bullock in Delvin