Prices hold firm despite the surge in supplies to the marts

Strong price: This five-year-old, 1,110kg Simmental bull sold for €1,800 at New Ross Mart. Photo: Roger Jones
Strong price: This five-year-old, 1,110kg Simmental bull sold for €1,800 at New Ross Mart. Photo: Roger Jones

Strong price: This five-year-old, 1,110kg Simmental bull sold for €1,800 at New Ross Mart. Photo: Roger Jones

Strong price: This five-year-old, 1,110kg Simmental bull sold for €1,800 at New Ross Mart. Photo: Roger Jones

Martin Coughlan

'Now we'll see what money is in the country," was the reaction from one beef finisher upon hearing that banks maybe about to start charging account holders for keeping money on deposit.

His worry wasn't that some might decide to empty their accounts, but rather a fear that some in the cattle trade might decide to buy extra stock as security, and drive mart prices even higher in the process.

In reality, and without raiding their bank accounts for the communion money, those buying cattle at present appear to have plenty of cash to spend.

