Pressure piles on herd numbers as Agri-Food Strategy targets 10pc cut in farm emissions

Pressure is mounting on farmers to drastically reduce the environmental footprint of the national herd, with the 2030 Agri-Food Strategy targeting a 10pc cut in methane emissions.

A draft of the plan sets out targets including a minimum 10pc reduction in biogenic methane by 2030, increasing to 24-47pc by 2050; a reduction in ammonia emissions below 107,500t; and a 50pc reduction in nutrient losses to water.

It also sets a target that 10pc of farm area is prioritised for biodiversity, plus an increase in forestry and organic farming — but says there is no assurance that consumers will pay more for food.

However, the Farming Independent understands that no reference year has been established against which the proposed 10pc reduction in biogenic methane will be measured.

It is believed that setting a base year will be the subject of talks between the farm organisations, the EPA and other committee members.

But, farm leaders — who signed off on the blueprint — say they will “reject” any intention to cut the national herd.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack said the strategy is “very sweeping and ambitious…but farmers will

not pay the costs for everyone else in this continuing transition to

lower emissions farming and

food production.”

ICSA president Dermot Kelleher said reduced emissions “are, in the first instance, the responsibility of the dairy sector. Suckler beef produces a lot less emissions per hectare than intensive dairying.”

IFA said some of the proposed targets are “very challenging”.

INHFA president Colm O’Donnell said the 10pc target “is setting the bar very high. With suckler cow numbers falling and dairy cow numbers still on the increase, we cannot expect to sacrifice one commodity at the expense of another.”

The Environmental Pillar, which withdrew from the committee in February, said the strategy’s proposed interim minimum 10pc reduction target of methane by 2030 is “insufficient, outdated and not aligned with both EU targets [or the] goalposts set by Government”.

The draft plan is open to a process of public consultation for the next two months.

