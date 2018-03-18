Premier league: Tipperary continues form in land sales' league
Tipperary led the way in land sales during 2017 and that trend looks set to continue this year
Tipperary looks set to keep its place near the top of the land sales' league in Munster, if not in the country. Last year saw a huge number of farm sales in the Premier County and this year looks set to be no different.
Cashel auctioneer Nicholas Maher is handling the sale of some fine properties in south Tipp.
These include a fine 22ac residential farm at Thurlesbeg outside Cashel. The holding comes with shedding for 120 cattle and is built around a substantial modern farmhouse. The place is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €800,000.
The property, originally part of a much bigger farm, the house is a substantial farmhouse with five bedrooms. Built about 10 years ago, it is an efficient modern home very well finished with accommodation that includes a sitting room, dining room and a modern kitchen with a sunroom leading from it. There is also a guest WC and a utility downstairs while upstairs is a family bathroom and five bedrooms, three of which have ensuite facilities.
Situated in a beautiful setting, there are lovely views from the house.
Out of doors is a double garage and farmyard with a substantial range of facilities. This includes a seven-bay slatted feeding shed with accommodation for about 120 cattle, and an old milking parlour that is currently used as a calf shed and for feed storage.
All the buildings, including a silage bay, are set on a large concrete apron.
Ballinure holding