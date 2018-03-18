Farm Ireland
Premier league: Tipperary continues form in land sales' league

Tipperary led the way in land sales during 2017 and that trend looks set to continue this year

The 22ac residential farm near Cashel includes shedding for 120 cattle
This 18ac holding near Ballinure is guided at €375,000
Jim O'Brien

Tipperary looks set to keep its place near the top of the land sales' league in Munster, if not in the country. Last year saw a huge number of farm sales in the Premier County and this year looks set to be no different.

Cashel auctioneer Nicholas Maher is handling the sale of some fine properties in south Tipp.

These include a fine 22ac residential farm at Thurlesbeg outside Cashel. The holding comes with shedding for 120 cattle and is built around a substantial modern farmhouse. The place is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €800,000.

The property, originally part of a much bigger farm, the house is a substantial farmhouse with five bedrooms. Built about 10 years ago, it is an efficient modern home very well finished with accommodation that includes a sitting room, dining room and a modern kitchen with a sunroom leading from it. There is also a guest WC and a utility downstairs while upstairs is a family bathroom and five bedrooms, three of which have ensuite facilities.

This 18ac holding near Ballinure is guided at €375,000
Situated in a beautiful setting, there are lovely views from the house.

Out of doors is a double garage and farmyard with a substantial range of facilities. This includes a seven-bay slatted feeding shed with accommodation for about 120 cattle, and an old milking parlour that is currently used as a calf shed and for feed storage.

All the buildings, including a silage bay, are set on a large concrete apron.

Ballinure holding

Nicholas Maher is also dealing with the sale of an 18ac residential farm with stud potential at Ballaghboy, Ballinure, near Cashel in south Tipp. The place is on the treaty market with a guide of €375,000.

Ballinure is located south-east of the M8 between Cashel and Horse and Jockey, 8km from Cashel.

The property includes a four-bed residence, seven stables, and a sand arena, and it comes with planning permission for 20 stables.

The house was built about 14 years ago and has accommodation that includes a kitchen/sitting room, a sunroom, a dining room and a utility. Upstairs is a family bathroom and four bedrooms, of which three are ensuite.

Features include wooden floors throughout, wooden double glazed windows, a fully-fitted modern kitchen and a car garage adjacent.

The seven stables are fully operational while a steel-frame portal shed has planning for 20 further stables. Other equestrian facilities include a sand arena. The land is the best of south Tipp ground divided into a number of paddocks.

