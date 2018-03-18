Premier league: Tipperary continues form in land sales' league

These include a fine 22ac residential farm at Thurlesbeg outside Cashel. The holding comes with shedding for 120 cattle and is built around a substantial modern farmhouse. The place is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €800,000.

The property, originally part of a much bigger farm, the house is a substantial farmhouse with five bedrooms. Built about 10 years ago, it is an efficient modern home very well finished with accommodation that includes a sitting room, dining room and a modern kitchen with a sunroom leading from it. There is also a guest WC and a utility downstairs while upstairs is a family bathroom and five bedrooms, three of which have ensuite facilities.