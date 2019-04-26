Pottinger is breaking new ground with its Servo plough series for the 140hp to 240hp class

The traction control expansion module enables the weight of the Servo 45 M to be transferred to the tractor.

Transmitting force through the traction system optimises the ground tracking of the plough while applying a permanent load to the rear wheels of the tractor.

Pottinger's new Servo 45 reversible plough is designed to be user-friendly and has been developed for the 140 to 240hp tractor class. The ploughs will be available as four, five or six furrow models.

Pottinger says wheel slip is minimised and fuel consumption reduced by up to two litres per hectare with this system. Harmful smearing of the soil by the rear wheels is reduced and so the soil is protected.

There is also no need for ballast on the rear wheels of the tractor: a front ballast weight is enough because the weight of the plough is transmitted so that the rear tractor wheels are under constant pressure.

There is no increase in axle weight when driving on the road, as would be the situation with wheel ballast. The weight applied to the rear axle of the tractor is variable and can be adjusted hydraulically between 600 and 1,500kg without leaving the cab.

The new Servo 45 M has a reduced number of greasing points to minimise maintenance requirements.

In addition, all replaceable bar points feature armouring as standard, giving an increase to their service life and cost effectiveness. Tractor mounting geometry continues to evolve with tyres getting bigger and tractors becoming taller.

Accordingly, Pöttinger have adapted by using a higher headstock with four-fold adjustable, category 3/3 or 3/2 through axles ensuring the right position on the tractor and the optimum lifting height.

Four top link positions, two of which are slotted holes, add to the flexibility in mounting options.

The reversing axle on the Servo 45 M has a diameter of 130 mm and the beam link is a casting rather than being welded. This makes the design stronger from the headstock to the reversing unit and plough beam tube.

All components are dip-primed and powder coated. This provides corrosion protection to ensure durability and resale value of the plough.

Disc harrow/seed drill combination

Pottinger also used the press event to unveil its new compact disc harrow or stubble cultivator with a seed drill combination. Used solo or in a combination, the Multiline concept has potential for lighter tractors and is available in working widths of three and four metres.

The basic unit is a Terradisc compact disc harrow in combination with the new tyre packer. The machine is trailed using a drawbar attached to Category III low linkages.

Combined with the seed drill, it offers an ideal alternative among mulch seed technology. The weight of the machine is borne by the tyre packer so only the supported load acts on the tractor. This means it is possible to use the machine without front ballast. The machine is raised using the tyre packer, and ground clearance of 27 cm allows smooth turns at the headland and on the road.

Seed drills

A seed drill is installed as standard above the packer roller on both the compact disc harrowand the stubble cultivator. The drill can be fitted or removed easily depending on whether the trailed machine is to be used on its own or not. In the field and during road transport the machine runs on the tyre packer, which is divided into four sections with a central support.

Because the roller is divided it does not leave smear marks at the headland - a feature that is appreciated by users. In addition to improving seed germination conditions, wear on the road is also minimised to extend the service life of the roller.

