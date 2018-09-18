The Ploughing Championship kicks off today - with some 300,000 people expected to attend over the course of the week.

Wellies at the ready as heavy rain makes for a wet start at Ploughing

But forecasters are warning that wellies may be a necessity for all revellers as the annual event begins in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Heavy rain will have hit large parts of the country overnight.

Met Éireann meteorologist Gerry Murphy told the Irish Independent that around 7-8mm of rain will have hit the midlands area where the championship takes place, making it particularly wet on foot as people begin to descend on the 730-acre site.

While the weather will have dried up in the early morning, another 4mm is expected to hit in the afternoon, not giving much chance for it to dry up over the course of the day.

"There's rain overnight and it will make for wet ground from the word go," Mr Murphy said.

"The showers in the afternoon won't give the ground much chance to dry up. Having said that, it'll be breezy tomorrow so there'll be reasonable drying between the time of the overnight rain and the showers in the afternoon.

"People should certainly bring their wellies," he added.