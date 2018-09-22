We can’t be accountable for people for not doing what they were asked to do - Ploughing organiser

Ploughing organiser Anna Marie McHugh robustly defended the handling of the ad-hoc shutdown during Storm Ali, saying: "We can't be accountable for people not doing what they were asked to do."

Ms McHugh is general secretary of the National Ploughing Association (NPA), which came in for criticism this week after cancelling the middle day of this year's event.

As Storm Ali blazed its way across the country, organisers eventually called off the event just before noon on Wednesday, leaving thousands of exhibitors and potential visitors sat in cars parked in fields around the site.

Despite the criticism, Ms McHugh is adamant she does not regret any of the decisions made, or their timing.

"I do know people were saying they were waiting in car parks and that's not good, but we did tell people not to come before 11am. Thousands did hear this message and we can't be accountable for people not doing what they were asked to do," she said. "The weather reading from 7am was very good, it had improved from the night before.

"It was from 10am that the wind started to turn and got stronger."

National Ploughing Championships 2018. Lucy Ryan (4) from Thurles, Co. Tipperary has a handy way of getting around with her mother Clara. Picture; Gerry Mooney National Ploughing Championships 2018. Judges Ollie Furey, John Tracy and Michael Cunningham discuss the entries on the conventional plough competition. Picture; Gerry Mooney National Ploughing Championships 2018. Ryan Tubridy gets all country as he tries to milk a cow with the assistance of Caitriona Mullin from Mountbellew in Galway at the Volac/IHFA stand. Picture; Gerry Mooney National Ploughing Championships 2018. Lucy Ryan (4) from Thurles, Co. Tipperary has a handy way of getting around with her mother Clara. Picture; Gerry Mooney National Ploughing Championships 2018. Workers repair the damage caused to the Fine Gael stand after Storm Ali . Picture; Gerry Mooney National Ploughing Championships 2018. Jane Jackson tries to clean up her stand in the exhibition site in Screggan after damage caused by Storm Ali . Picture; Gerry Mooney Pat Spillane chatting in the Independent Tent at the Ploughing Championships in Screggan Co Offaly. 20/09/2018 Emma Hynes, 14, from Athlone minding Napolean the Charolais bull at the Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Co. Offaly. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM 20/09/2018 Charlie Reynolds, 4, from Dunleer enjoys himself at the Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Co. Offaly. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM National Ploughing Championships 2018. The parade of tractors for the 2018 Ploughing champions . Picture; Gerry Mooney National Ploughing Championships 2018. Eustace Burke from Carrigaline prepares his Angus heifer Clontead Lady Hotshot before day three of the ploughing gets underway. Picture; Gerry Mooney Magareth Donnelly chatting about Post Pope Ireland to Harold Kingston and Fr.Brian Darcy in the Independent Tent at the Ploughing Championships in Screggan Co Offaly.

While she said the visit of the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to the Ploughing yesterday was a great boost, some 30 to 40 exhibitors chose not to open their doors.

That included the Department of Housing's marquee, which remained closed for the day, directly across from the National Ploughing Association headquarters.