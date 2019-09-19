Finding love can be difficult for farmers according to love expert Mairéad Loughman, but in the last three years, the Westmeath woman has set up almost 5,000 dates.

WATCH: 'They’re not actually looking for road frontage’- meet the matchmaker who specialises in finding farmers love

Ms Loughman, from Mullingar, launched LoveHQ three years ago in an effort to set singletons up with each other, as farming she says can be a very lonely pursuit.

Mairead also set up special 'A Farmer Wants a Wife' dinners- looking to match lovers of the land with potential partners.

The love expert was at this year’s National Ploughing Championships in Fenagh, Co Carlow, where she put her agricultural matchmaking skills to good use.

“We’re meeting people down here and matching them for love,” Ms Loughman told Independent.ie.

“We meet a lot of ladies that say they would love to meet a farmer; they’re specifically looking for one. We meet a lot of farmers who say they’d love to meet someone with a farming background to a farmer.

“Dating a farmer is not like dating someone who works nine to five. It is a way of life; it is a lifestyle. You’re more than likely going to be living in rural Ireland, so it is something you have to think about.”

Ms Loughman, who only found out two years after starting her business that her great-grand mother was also a matchmaker, said that farming can be extremely lonely. Following her service however, she has seen many of her farming matches thrive in long-term relationships.

“Farming can be a very rural and lonely lifestyle. Very often people are living in the furthest corners of Ireland and they don’t have a lot of people around them.

“So, loneliness is an awful thing and it is very difficult to meet someone. Even if they try to go on tinder within their radius, they’ll be able to swipe for one afternoon and then everyone will be finished.

“We’re trying to bring it back to the natural way of meeting people, the way your grandparents would have met.

“We have a lot of people who are married or engaged or in long-term relationships but most recently we had a couple who are due their first baby in March, that’s what this is all about.”

“Road frontage is probably one of the last things people tend to ask for, but I do have a lot of guys and women with a lot of road frontage.”

