The first day of the 2019 National Ploughing is in full swing as a record crowd is expected through the gates in Fenagh, Co Carlow.

WATCH: 'I've been through the long dark tunnel' - meet the champion sheep shearer who's an advocate for mental health

Over 1,700 exhibitors will ply their trade at this, the 88th instalment of Europe's largest outdoor event.

One such vendor is former Champion sheep shearer-cum-mental health advocate George Graham.

The Wexford farmer has held a number of Irish records and represented Ireland 10 times at the Golden Shears World Championships.

Sheep shearer George Graham showing Mícheál Ó Scannail his craft at National Ploughing Championships in Fenadh Co Carlow. Picture by David Conachy

The former champion, who has worked shearing in nine countries was also recently appointed Chair of Golden Shears World Council following the retirement of Greg Herrick.

Speaking ahead of the All Ireland Lamb Shearing Championships 2019 which will be held on Wednesday at The National Ploughing Championships, Mr Graham said that along with promoting shearing and the processes involved with doing so safely, it is his priority to spread a message of mental wellbeing in farming.

Sheep Shearer George Graham showing Aisling Murphy (8) from Ennis, Co Clare his craft at National Ploughing Championships in Fenadh Co Carlow. Picture by David Conachy

"I have been through the long dark tunnel with mental health issues myself," he told Independent.ie.

"I've seen an awful time with farm safety and accidents and things like that, so I talk about my own story of mental health across Ireland for different groups, from all lines of life, and it's something I'm very passionate about and give a lot of time to.

Sheep Shearer George Grahan showing Ryan Tubridy his craft at National Ploughing Championships in Fenadh Co Carlow. Picture by David Conachy

"It's seriously important and it's a major problem. There is serious pressure on farmers and a lot of problems out there so it's a major problem in farming. It can happen to anybody from any walk of life."

Mr Graham said that the routine methodical work of sheep shearing, along with the people he meets, are good for his mental health. He did say, however, that the job can put undue stress on farmers.

"It probably helps me meeting with people all the time and moving around, but it can probably create a lot of pressure on people, but I've learned how to handle that and deal with it now. So, it can create a lot of pressure too, but it certainly does help me.

"One of my first things with mental health is, I'll always say, 'take that first step will ya, there is a light.'

"Now what I mean when I say take that first step is, a lot of people will say 'why don't you talk to a member of your family or go to a doctor?' That can be very hard to do. I'd ring up a friend and just see if you can have a chat with him.

"You mightn't talk about mental health at all but it's just taking that first step and getting the weight off your shoulders. Not everybody needs medication but it's just to talk to someone.

"Because with mental health of you leave something it will just keep eating and eating away at you.

"I've been through that long dark tunnel but if you take that first step, there is a light."

Online Editors