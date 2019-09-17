Tuesday 17 September 2019

WATCH: Five things to watch out for at this year's Ploughing Championships

Aoife Walsh

Horse ploughing, livestock and the retail area are among the top picks for this year's National Ploughing Championships, according to the organisers.

Anna Marie McHugh, assistant managing director of the National Ploughing Association picked horse ploughing, the retail area, tractor demonstrations, enterprise area and livestock as the must-see aspects of this year's championship.

"Five things that you need to watch out for at the Ploughing are definitely the ploughing, you need to go see the ploughing because the horse ploughing down here at the back of the trade arena is well worth seeing. It's really, really interesting. And also, we've a huge big field of ploughing just across the road," she told Independent.ie.

"Secondly, when you leave the horse ploughing area you can move up through the exhibition and you come to the retail area. You really must go into the Hub and the Dome, two massive big arcades.

"Coming up along the trade arena then, to your left primarily you will find the demonstrations. We have a huge, big Russian tractor out there demonstrating, we have a Turkish tractors, we have the biggest drill in the country. We also have competitions.

She continued; "Then you move up further and in the centre of the trade arena you'll have the enterprise arena. In there, you have all the innovators, and they have really exciting projects that they've been working on all year. It's well worth a visit.

"Then finally, just as your coming to the front of the trade area, you're coming to the livestock. That's definitely worth a look."

The National Ploughing Championships is likely to attract over 240,000 visitors at Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co Carlow for a three-day event that will end this Thursday.

Online Editors


