Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 19 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Watch: Farmer feared for his cattle's safety at Ploughing during storm

Edward Dudley.
Edward Dudley.
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Farmer Edward Dudley said “every hour felt like an eternity” when he was unable to access his heifers at the National Ploughing Championships due to site safety issues this morning.

Edward, who owns the well-known Kilsunny Hereford herd in Tipperary told FarmIreland that he feared that his two heifers would have no access to water as he was unable to access the site this morning until 12 noon.

“I was worried that there wouldn’t be enough water in the trough for them because I left them at 7pm on Tuesday. Every hour felt like an eternity but luckily we were left back on the site at 12 noon. I was worried because we hadn’t seen them in 15 hours,” he said.

Edward said the shed that his two heifers in was fully intact unlike marquees nearby. He added that after last year’s “washout Wednesday” at the Ploughing that he is always prepared for the unexpected when it comes to the weather.

“Last year the Wednesday was a complete washout so you have to be prepared for everything. Our shed flooded and we had to move the cattle out. The weather has just gone crazy. Luckily our shed is sturdy this year and all the animals are fine” he said.

Edward said that he is looking forward to displaying his two heifers tomorrow when the site is open to the public.

Also Read


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie


Top Stories

National Ploughing Championships 2018. Stewards Richard Sunders and Mark Kennedy make their way throufgh a deserted site as storm Ali arrives . Picture; Gerry Mooney

Ploughing Championships extended to Friday due to Storm Ali
Damage done to a tent at the Ploughing Championships

WATCH: First look at storm damage inside the Ploughing Championships

Increase in long term leases holds land prices steady
Tractor ploughing field.

Analysis: How sustainable is our future when farmers are working...
Motorist had a lucky escape after a tree fell on car Photo: An Garda Siochana Live

Storm Ali: Forecasters advise 'extreme caution' as 'severe and damaging...
Traditionally Ploughing week can see cattle numbers easing back slightly. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Factories: Deals being done for the right stock
National Ploughing Championships 2018. Stewards Richard Sunders and Mark Kennedy make their way throufgh a deserted site as storm Ali arrives . Picture; Gerry Mooney

'Farmers are used to this kind of thing' - Thousands forced to return home as...