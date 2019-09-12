Warm and sunny weather with high temperatures forecast ahead of National Ploughing Championships

Ploughing revellers can expect dry, warm weather with temperatures reaching into the 'high teens', Met Eireann has said.

Forecaster Deirdre Lowe said next week will consist of mostly dry and settled conditions with plenty of sunshine hitting many areas.

"It's mainly settled at the moment, it looks like pressure is going to build for the Azores. Monday may have a few showers but after that, there's a good chance of dry weather for the week. Temperatures are close to normal initially but probably improving a bit possibly as the week goes on, it could get quite warm," she said.

"Monday will still be quite fresh, temperatures near normal at best. Then, improving, at the moment it looks like pressure is building from the azures. Relatively warm air coming up from the azures, the coming week. A mix of cloud and sunshine, so it will be a pleasant Septemeber."

The Met Eireann forecaster continued, "The nights cool with some mist and fog at first, but generally dry. We could get temperatures up into the high teens, so above normal."

As for this weekend, the south and east will enjoy warm spells while the north and west will experience a mixed bag of cloudy and breezy conditions.

"It looks like there's a good chance of settled weather. The weekend will probably feel quite warm in the south and east on Saturday. The north and west will get cloudy and breezy as the day goes on. Then on Sunday there will be occasional rain, there'll be a front stalling over the country so it's hard to predict where exactly we'll get the rain, so it will generally be a cloudy day and some occasional rain, the front disintegrating from Monday," she added.

Online Editors