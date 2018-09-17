Farm Ireland
Top stars and key writers on the Independent Talks stage at the Ploughing

President of the ICMSA John Comer, Joe Healy President of The IFA with Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed TD chatting to Kevin Doyle at the Ploughing Championships in 2017
Catherine Hurley

Join us with our team of experts and commentators for some lively, entertaining and informative talks over the three days of the National Ploughing Championships

We're located on Block 3; Row 10; stand no 228 and this year the Independent Talks stage is set to be unmissable with a host of celebrities and key journalists discussing the pressing topics for rural Ireland.

Just weeks after Pope Francis’ visit to Ireland, Fr Brian D’arcy and Anna May McHugh of the National Ploughing Association will help us access the mood of the nation on Tuesday and whether Catholic Ireland really is dead and buried. 

Limerick star Cian Lynch will join us to tell us how such a young Limerick team brought home the Liam McCarthy cup after a 45-year wait.

It continues to be an uncertain time for Ireland and the agri-food sector as Brexit enters a critical phase, we have top industry experts tell us what they think will happen the beef sector, which is so heavily reliant on the UK. 

Tuesday also sees experts tackle the Fair Deal nursing home scheme and what it means for farmers, while we’ll have experts from Met Eireann on forecasting the weather and climate change.

Is there a future for young people in farming? This key question will be discussed by some of the top young farmers in Ireland, who will share their vision for a future on the farm.

For sports fans, top sports broadcaster Pat Spillane will be addressing the question that’s being whispered across the country – ‘Is there any GAA team good enough to beat Dublin?’ when he joins the Independent Talks panel on Wednesday.

Irish Independent Editor Fionnán Sheahan will be joined on stage by the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Denis Naughten to discuss the main issues in rural Ireland.

We’ll also be joined on Wednesday by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine Michael Creed, who will discuss the future of CAP and Brexit.

Country music star Ben Troy and his band will help round off the day with live music in the afternoon.

Thursday brings another host of farmer talk including critical topics around milk prices, the future for drystock farmers and where forestry fits in farming plans.

IFA President Joe Healy and ICMSA President Pat McCormack will join us in the morning, while crime journalist Paul Williams will address whether enough is being done to tackle rural crime.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie


