‘The throwing gets very competitive’- Ploughing punters give it welly for charity

PUNTERS at this year’s National Ploughing Championship have been giving it welly in a record-breaking boot throwing contest for charity.

The welly throwing competition has been held by Portwest at the National Ploughing Championships for over 20 years, but this year they say, more money will be raised than ever before.

“We’re into our 21st year now and every year we partner with the local GAA club so this year it’s the Heath and Cuchulainn GAA clubs,” Anne McNicholas, Sales and Marketing Manager at Portwest told Independent.ie.

“They have chosen the charity that will get the money and it’s Carlow Mental Health. It’s been our best year so far for welly throwing.

“We’re not sure exactly what the figure will be but it’s usually a few thousand and this year will be a record-breaking year.”

While the event is mostly amiable, there is a €250 Portwest voucher for women’s winner, men’s winner and children’s winner. Ms Mc McNicholas said that the competition, which costs €2 to enter does get very competitive.

“It gets very competitive. People are in good form and they’re hyped up and it’s a novel idea so if it’s a big group of lads or a family or whatever they get really competitive with each other.

“We have people trying to put each other off or taking the mick out of each other so it’s good natured fun but it is very competitive.

“The pitch itself for the welly throwing is 100m and the furthest throw at the minute is 95m.

“There hasn’t been too many that have come close to it. There have been a few in their 8-s but I’d say that will be the winner.”

