‘Thank God for Laois’ – President Higgins and wife Sabina join farming faithful for return of the National Ploughing Championships

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina with ploughman JJ Delane from East Cork. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Ciara O'Loughlin

With wellies on their feet and maps in their hands, more than 91,000 people descended yesterday on the fields of Ratheniska, Co Laois, for the opening day of the first National Ploughing Championships since 2019.

After a site in Stradbally was turned into a quagmire two weeks ago at Electric Picnic, most visitors had come prepared with rain gear, but it was not needed as the sun shone for the entire day.

