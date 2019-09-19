Revealed: Ireland's favourite prayer has landslide victory at Ploughing Championships

Visitors to this year's National Ploughing Championships were asked to vote for their best loved prayer, and after thousands of entrees, the Hail Mary came out on top.

Speaking at the annual farming event in Carlow, Bishop Denis Nulty from the Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin said they began the campaign as a way to find new ways for people to explore their faith.

"We had this idea because when our theme for the last Ploughing Championship was poetry, we received poems form all over the country," Bishop Nulty told Independent.ie.

"The place here is buzzing and we're not selling anything, we're simply giving people an opportunity for space in the middle of a busy field to meet God and to spend time reflecting deeper on the deeper things in life."

On Tuesday, a shortlist of the five favourite prayers from the event was made. The Angel of God, Hail Mary, the Our Father, the Memorare, and the Decades of the Rosary made the cut.

Following much speculation, the list was further shortened with the Hail Mary and Angel of God going head-to-head for the title.

From the beginning the Hail Mary was the frontrunner, and there was no miracle ending for Angel of God as it was announced today that with a majority of 61pc to 31pc, the Hail Mary had its landslide victory.

Bishop Nulty was disappointed that his own favourite prayer didn’t make the cut but was overwhelmed by the response they received.

"My own personal favourite is a good one. Strangely enough, a prayer I like to say which isn't featuring there at all is ‘take my hand O Blessed Mother, hold me firmly lest I fall’ (Our Mother of Perpetual Help).

"I love that one, but any one of those five work for me very well."

As well as searching for Ireland’s favourite prayer, the diocese asked churchgoers over the summer to submit a new prayer, focusing on the environment.

The winning environmental devotion will also be announced at Stand 399 later today.

