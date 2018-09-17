All roads lead to Tullamore as the final day of preparations gets under way today ahead of 300,000 people descending on the National Ploughing Championships.

Ploughing visitors told to bring their wellies as organisers prepare for a record turnout

Some 200 volunteers worked round the clock over the weekend to ready the Offaly site for what is expected to be a record turnout at this year's celebration of all things farming.

Now in its 87th year, and carrying the title of the biggest agricultural event in Europe, the three-day extravaganza will be opened tomorrow morning by President Michael D Higgins.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will also get his fill of the celebrations when he arrives on Wednesday morning.

Everything from jam and puddings to beef and dairy will be on display, according to organisers who say an expanded food display area will be a treat for visitors.

"We're really drawing attention to the food area this year. We have stout contained within that food sector too," said Anne Marie McHugh, assistant director of the National Ploughing Association (NPA).

Food writer Mary Berry will bring her own expertise to the festivities on Wednesday.

While numbers continue to grow year after year, Ms McHugh said the core aim was to showcase the vast output from the agriculture industry.