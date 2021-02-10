Ploughing plans forge ahead with organisers 'hopeful' event will take place

The cancelling of the 2020 Ploughing was reported to have an annual economic impact in the region of €45m to the Irish economy

The organisers of the National Ploughing Championships are 'hopeful' this year's event will take place, despite ongoing Covid restrictions.

This week it wrote to exhibitors to say plans are commencing for the 2021 Ploughing Championships which are scheduled to take place over five days in September.

The organisers say their current schedule is to open for exhibition bookings by mid-March with the hope the Ploughing Championships will take place as scheduled.

However, it says they are continuing to monitor Irish Government directives regarding the current ongoing pandemic.

"As event organisers public health and safety is our primary concern. We will keep you informed with any updates if and when we receive them."

This year's event is due to include the World Ploughing Championships and is scheduled to take place from September 15 to 18 in Ratheniska, Stradbally, Co. Laois and will be be the 90th Anniversary of the National Ploughing Championships. It will also see the hosting of the World Contest with international competitors and visitors from over 20 countries.

Online Editors