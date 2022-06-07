Ploughing organisers urge home owners to act as hosts

Organisers of the National and World Ploughing Championships are appealing to home and property owners to give them a dig out as all available accommodation close to this year’s venue is already booked up.

Both the National and 67th World Ploughing Championships are being held at Ratheniska, Co Laois, from September 20 to 22. More than 300,000 people are expected to attend this year’s mammoth event along with exhibitors and competitors, when Ireland will welcome ploughing teams and their supporters from 24 countries.

The National Ploughing Championships is the largest outdoor event in Europe and, due to the pandemic, it will be the first time in three years that it is taking place.

Accommodation availability is already under pressure due to the World Ploughing Championships being moved from Russia to Laois only two months ago.

Accommodation in nearby Kildare, Carlow, Kilkenny and Tullamore is already fully booked, according to Championships organiser Anna Marie McHugh.

Ms McHugh explained that the accommodation was block-booked three years ago for the National Ploughing Championship, which is having a “knock-on affect” to those seeking rooms for the World event.

She said the late booking of the World Ploughing Championships has meant that numerous competitors and their supporters have been left struggling to secure accommodation.

“Two months ago we weren’t holding a world contest and all the accommodation was booked for nationals. Any registered accommodation of any sort is completely booked. It’s a real concern and that’s why we are appealing for help,” she explained.

“Demand is exceeding supply already. Not only are we getting calls from around the country, but internationally.

“I dealt with calls from the US and Canada from supporters of some of the competitors and they couldn’t understand how all the registered accommodation was gone. Accommodation even an hour’s journey away is booked out.

“So, if people have a house that they are not in or if people have kids that are back in college and have rooms they aren’t using, that would be a huge help.”

Ms McHugh has warned against price gouging by those considering letting out a room or house for the event.

“We will not tolerate those thinking of providing private accommodation, charging more or gouging money far above our guide rates. We will place their names on our website [npa.ie] if the rooms are adequate and at a realistic price.

“The NPA is acting as a facilitator and nothing more.”