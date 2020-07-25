Farming

Ploughing on: 'We haven't had profits in a few years,' warns McHugh

Anna Marie McHugh with President Higgins Expand

Gordon Deegan

THE company behind the National Ploughing Championships last year recorded a pre-tax loss of €413,396 in spite of bumper crowds at September's event.

That is according to new accounts for the National Ploughing Association of Ireland (NPAI) which show that the pre-tax loss of €413,396 in the 12 months to the January 31 this year followed a pre-tax loss of €494,370 for the prior year.

The combined pre-tax loss of €907,766 for the two years came ahead of the decision to cancel the 2020 event due to the Covid-19 pandemic.