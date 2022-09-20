Ploughing Championships traffic: long delays reported as attendees urged to use Garda directions ‘not Google Maps’

There will be 25 international teams from all over the globe competing in the World Ploughing Contest while core of the exhibition will be the stalwart of agricultural and plant machinery worth millions of euros on display.

Long delays are being reported along various routes towards the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

Traffic is heavy at M7 turnoff in Portlaoise, while their are also long delays on the R426 and R427 towards Ratheniska.

Heavy traffic has also been reported on the R422 in Mountmellick, the N77 towards Abbeyleix and the N80 at Stadbally.

Meanwhile, traffic is beginning to ease at the M6 Tullamore exit, following earlier delays.

Gardaí are asking those attending the Ploughing Championships not to use Google Maps but to follow their directions and local signage instead as 80,000 people are expected at the festival daily.

The national championships are back for the first time since the pandemic and will run from September 20 to 22.

It is also the first time that Ireland will be hosting the World Ploughing Championships, as Russia was previously supposed to host the 2022 games.

Gardaí have called on those attending the three-day festival to follow their traffic management plan.

They have put together six different routes depending on where punters are travelling from, and these are interactive and can be viewed on any internet-enabled device.

A garda spokesperson said: "With an anticipated in excess of 80,000 persons attending this event each day a traffic management and Parking Plan has been put in place.

“The assistance of all road users is required to allow traffic to move freely to and from the event during these times.

“Gardaí are urging road users not attending the National Ploughing Championships to avoid the N80 at Stradbally and all approach roads to Ratheniska village from Tuesday 20th September at 6am to Thursday 22nd September at 8pm.

“For those attending the National Ploughing Championships, please view in the advance the Traffic Management Plan on Garda.ie or NPA.ie for the correct route to take depending on where you are travelling from.”

The six colour coded maps can be viewed at https://arcg.is/14nDnO3.

