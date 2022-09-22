There will be 25 international teams from all over the globe competing in the World Ploughing Contest while core of the exhibition will be the stalwart of agricultural and plant machinery worth millions of euros on display.

Competitors doing a lap of the national ploughing site beore competing in the World Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. Picture: Mark Condren

Gardaí are urging motorists travelling to the National Ploughing Championships today to take extra care following heavy rainfall overnight.

Gardaí said there is “lots of surface water on approach roads into the site after overnight rain”.

Motorists have once again been advised not to use Google Maps or “sat navs” but instead to follow designated routes and Garda directions.

Motorists travelling from the southeast/Carlow are advised to take the yellow route, those coming from Dublin and north Leinster should follow the purple route, people in the south east and Kilkenny are advised to use the grey route, motorists in the west and north are asked to follow the green route, while the brown route is for people coming from Kerry and the south west.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann is warning of ongoing heavy rain this morning, only clearing in the afternoon.

"Rain this morning will be heavy at times,” the forecaster said. “Dry and bright weather developing in the west and northwest will extend to most other areas through the morning, with the rain clearing the southeast in the early afternoon. Moderate to fresh southwest winds will ease to a light northwesterly breeze this morning. Afternoon highs of 15 to 18 degrees.”

The national championships returned on Tuesday for the first time since the pandemic.

It is also the first time that Ireland will be hosting the World Ploughing Championships, as Russia was previously supposed to host the 2022 games.

Gardaí have called on those attending the three-day festival to follow their traffic management plan.

They have put together six different routes depending on where punters are travelling from, and these are interactive and can be viewed on any internet-enabled device.

A garda spokesperson said: "With an anticipated in excess of 80,000 persons attending this event each day a traffic management and Parking Plan has been put in place.

“The assistance of all road users is required to allow traffic to move freely to and from the event during these times.

“Gardaí are urging road users not attending the National Ploughing Championships to avoid the N80 at Stradbally and all approach roads to Ratheniska village from Tuesday 20th September at 6am to Thursday 22nd September at 8pm.

“For those attending the National Ploughing Championships, please view in the advance the Traffic Management Plan on Garda.ie or NPA.ie for the correct route to take depending on where you are travelling from.”

The six colour coded maps can be viewed at https://arcg.is/14nDnO3.

