Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Ploughing Championships goes global with record crowd – and Garth Brooks fever is still in the air

Farming fans in Stetsons, gardaí and politicians all muck in on record-breaking day two – as the Co Laois site hosts World Ploughing Championships

Gardaí assist attendees on the second day of the Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Competitors doing a lap of the site before competing in the World Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Cattle brought for a wash at the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association stand. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Close

Gardaí assist attendees on the second day of the Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. Photo: Mark Condren

Gardaí assist attendees on the second day of the Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. Photo: Mark Condren

Competitors doing a lap of the site before competing in the World Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. Photo: Mark Condren

Competitors doing a lap of the site before competing in the World Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. Photo: Mark Condren

Cattle brought for a wash at the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association stand. Photo: Mark Condren

Cattle brought for a wash at the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association stand. Photo: Mark Condren

/

Gardaí assist attendees on the second day of the Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. Photo: Mark Condren

Nicola Anderson Twitter Email

A sharp announcement came over the Tannoy in the afternoon: “Would Richard please meet Granny in car park eight.”

Everybody at the Ploughing Championships breathed a sigh of total satisfaction, as the announcement confirmed veteran “voice” of the Ploughing, Carrie Acheson was back at the helm and all was right with the world.

Most Watched

Privacy