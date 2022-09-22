A sharp announcement came over the Tannoy in the afternoon: “Would Richard please meet Granny in car park eight.”

Everybody at the Ploughing Championships breathed a sigh of total satisfaction, as the announcement confirmed veteran “voice” of the Ploughing, Carrie Acheson was back at the helm and all was right with the world.

The weather was crisp and dry, there were almost as many cowboy hats as there were at the Garth Brooks concerts and spirits were high.

After a barren three years, the event was even back breaking records – with the highest ever daily attendance, a total of 115,500 attendees, on the second day at Ratheniska, Co Laois. No wonder every politician was beating a path to the place.

Competitors doing a lap of the site before competing in the World Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. Photo: Mark Condren

Not easily done either – there were significant traffic delays on all routes coming into the site. Just when you thought you were nearly there, there was at least another hour to go.

One unfortunate man who had beeped his horn in an attempt to expedite matters was reprimanded by a garda, sternly asking him: “You beeped your horn, sir. What caused you to beep your horn?” Sadly, we could not make out the driver’s reply.

A ploughing natural, Taoiseach Micheál Martin swung himself into the cab of a tractor and went up to the “farmerettes” to give them a bit of encouragement.

There, he met a group of young lads from Rathangan, Co Kildare, who had a nice chat with him about hurling. Of course the All-Ireland ones are made in Cork, he said of the sliotar.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin on a walkabout on the second day of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. Photo: Mark Condren

“Did you play hurling yourself?” asked one.

“I did a bit,” Mr Martin said and proceeded with a bit of a puck around.

“He has a knack with it,” the teen said admiringly.

The Taoiseach then signed a little rubber cow for Julia Sztano, a transition-year pupil from Loreto College, Swords, and had a word for Jeremy Curl and his wife, Margot from Abbeyleix, who had come to the Ploughing with their children, three-year-old Wilfred and baby Charlie, who is 10 months old. “Their first Ploughing,” said Jeremy.

“It’s great to be back and see so many people out and about,” added Margot.

It was almost like the olden days in the Fianna Fáil tent. “I just want to get a picture for my father,” said one middle-aged man, angling his mobile phone at the Taoiseach.

Eamonn White from Dublin competing in the 2 furrow vintage class on the second day of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. Photo: Mark Condren

The Fine Gael tent, too – which featured actual chandeliers – was swinging and where “little farmer” boxes, courtesy of the European Parliament, were being dished out to children.

With a little wooden spatula, soil and some mysterious unnamed “seeds”, who knows what the kids will end up growing?

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was also was glad to be back – a few years back, he had garnered praise from the experts for his tidy handling of the horse-drawn plough.

Would he remember the knack after all this time since the pandemic? Unfortunately, he did not have the time to go up to the actual ploughing, and stuck to the politicking.

With the look of a movie star, tanned, and sporting a brown leather jacket, stood Alan Dukes, the former party leader. He enjoys the Ploughing Championships as a chance to reconnect with his old life in politics and the people he still knows from that time, he explained.

Cattle brought for a wash at the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association stand. Photo: Mark Condren

Asked his read of the current situation, with the energy crisis and climate change, the former finance minister said: “I think

people are very worried.

The cost of living, energy, all of those issues.”

He said the winter with the cost-of-living crisis is going to be “extremely difficult”, warning: “There isn’t going to be enough capacity to help everybody. Some people are going to be much more affected than others – people on low income, the elderly, people with disabilities.”

There would be measures in the Budget, he acknowledged, but said: “It will never be enough. Because it’s not possible in a limited economy at any given time.”

With a number of Northern Ireland contestants in the Ploughing Championships, including two for the world championships, even the staunch unionist Northern Ireland agriculture minister Edwin Poots ventured to Ratheniska for the first time.

A farmer himself, he was well versed in the scenes before him and was much taken with a “green feed” machine at the Teagasc stand which measures the methane emitted by cows – which, as it turns out, is breathed out rather than any other way.

Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Féín leader in the North, was at the Ploughing too and was joined by party leader Mary Lou McDonald – who said the Government had talked up a big game with its emergency response to the energy crisis.

Phelim Cotter from Cork competing in the 2 furrow vintage class on the second day of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. Photo: Mark Condren

“We’ll see now the colour of their money,” she added.

With all the talk of the energy crisis, the ploughing had another unforeseen consequence.

With Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the hosting of the World Ploughing Championships was stripped from Russia – where it was due to be held in St Petersburg – and it was brought instead to Ratheniska.

There was a colourful, international flavour to this year’s event, with a big contingent from Hungary in particular – and with competitors from over 25 countries, including India and Uganda.

They had their own corner of the vast fields of the ploughing site, where everything was looking most meticulous and contestants were pleased with the quality of the soil.

Landing the World Championships was a diplomatic feather in their cap for the Department of Agriculture and Ploughing organisers Anna May McHugh and her daughter, Anna Marie, who, Agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue said, had acted swiftly in putting the arrangements in place at short notice.

For the last day of the event today, the national final of the brown bread competition will be held and the results of the Ploughing Championships will be announced.

Meanwhile, when it comes to style, the Ploughing stands alone compared to other outdoor events, in that it rewards sensible fashion, and doesn’t ask that women attendees shiver for the sake of it.

Aisling Stack from Listowel, Co Kerry, walked away with the top prize in the Most Appropriately Dressed competition in a boots and polka dots ensemble.

