Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 19 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Ploughing Championships extended to Friday due to Storm Ali

National Ploughing Championships 2018. Stewards Richard Sunders and Mark Kennedy make their way throufgh a deserted site as storm Ali arrives . Picture; Gerry Mooney
National Ploughing Championships 2018. Stewards Richard Sunders and Mark Kennedy make their way throufgh a deserted site as storm Ali arrives . Picture; Gerry Mooney
A tent lies on the ground after been blown down by winds at the Ploughing Championships
A fallen tree outside the entrance to the Ploughing Championship Photo: Jason Cross
Damage done to a tent at the Ploughing Championships
National Ploughing Championships 2018. Portaloos blown over as storm Ali arrives in Tullamore. Picture; Gerry Mooney
Damage done to a tent at the Ploughing Championships
General view of empty road during delayed opening of Ploughing Championships 2018 Day 2. Skreggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: Caroline Quinn
General view of blocked entrance during delayed opening of Ploughing Championships 2018 Day 2. Skreggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: Caroline Quinn
National Ploughing Championships 2018. People run for cover in the heavy rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney
General view of muck at Ploughing Championships 2018 Day 2. Skreggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: Caroline Quinn
Damage done to a tent at the Ploughing Championships
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Tomorrow at the National Ploughing Championships will go ahead organisers have confirmed and it has also confirmed that the event will take place on Friday.

Officials have also just announced that the event will be extended to Friday after the event was cancelled today, after heroic efforts today by organisers to rebuild parts of the site after Storm Ali hit this morning.

It said that wristbands from today will be valid both Thursday and Friday.

An official spokesperson confirmed the event would be open to the public on Thursday, as the clean up got underway on the site after Storm Ali damaged a number of marquees and tents.

Now all hands are on deck on the site to try rebuild and repair damage done to marquees and tents this morning.

The decision to call off the event was made at approximately 11.30am following constant reviews of the event's site this morning.

NPC chief organiser Anna Marie McHugh said the statement was made during a consultation with emergency services and Met Éireann.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Ms McHugh said the extent of the damage could not have been predicted.

Also Read

She said they received critical advice from emergency services as they tried to assess the safety of the site. And she confirmed that the event will be open to the public tomorrow.

"We received critical advice following consultation with all emergency services, Met Éireann and gardaí," Ms McHugh said.

"The final words from the gardaí were, 'You're on the brink of emergency evacuation levels when you're talking about entry levels'.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie


Top Stories

Damage done to a tent at the Ploughing Championships

WATCH: First look at storm damage inside the Ploughing Championships

Increase in long term leases holds land prices steady
Tractor ploughing field.

Analysis: How sustainable is our future when farmers are working...
Motorist had a lucky escape after a tree fell on car Photo: An Garda Siochana Live

Storm Ali: Forecasters advise 'extreme caution' as 'severe and damaging...
Traditionally Ploughing week can see cattle numbers easing back slightly. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Factories: Deals being done for the right stock
National Ploughing Championships 2018. Stewards Richard Sunders and Mark Kennedy make their way throufgh a deserted site as storm Ali arrives . Picture; Gerry Mooney

'Farmers are used to this kind of thing' - Thousands forced to return home as...

'It's codology asking men to be a priest and to be celibate' - Fr Brian D'Arcy