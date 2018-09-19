Ploughing Championships extended to Friday due to Storm Ali

Tomorrow at the National Ploughing Championships will go ahead organisers have confirmed and it has also confirmed that the event will take place on Friday.

Officials have also just announced that the event will be extended to Friday after the event was cancelled today, after heroic efforts today by organisers to rebuild parts of the site after Storm Ali hit this morning.

It said that wristbands from today will be valid both Thursday and Friday.

An official spokesperson confirmed the event would be open to the public on Thursday, as the clean up got underway on the site after Storm Ali damaged a number of marquees and tents.

Now all hands are on deck on the site to try rebuild and repair damage done to marquees and tents this morning.

The decision to call off the event was made at approximately 11.30am following constant reviews of the event's site this morning.

NPC chief organiser Anna Marie McHugh said the statement was made during a consultation with emergency services and Met Éireann.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Ms McHugh said the extent of the damage could not have been predicted.