Ploughing Championships 2022: Everything you need to know

The National Ploughing Championships and the World Ploughing Competition will take place on September 20, 21 and 22 in Ratheniska, Laois.

Around 300,000 people from over 25 different countries are set to attend the National Ploughing Championships and with showers forecast, umbrellas and wellies could be needed.

From machinery demonstrations to champion brown bread baking, the three-day event will also be home to fashion shows and hundreds of ploughmen and women competing for coveted titles.

The Ploughing will take place from September 20 to 22 in Ratheniska, Laois and this year, for the first time, Ireland will also hold the World Ploughing Competition.

The competition which is in its 67th year, will see competitors from countries across the world including Uganda, Germany, India, Poland, Ghana, Belgium and New Zealand, come to compete to become World Ploughing Champions.

Speaking at its official launch recently, founder and Managing Director Anna May McHugh said it’s taken two months to get the site ready.

"It was just a bare field in July and to see it now, it's amazing.

“The Championships not only provides a national stage for showcasing all things that are great about Ireland but also brings together people from all sectors of Irish society both rural and urban, to enjoy three days immersed in country living.”

Patchy rain or drizzle is predicted by Met Eireann for Tuesday and further bands of rain and showers from Wednesday, with dry spells in between.

It’s set to be fresh with south-westerly winds, and highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees celsius.

Tickets

Tickets can be bought online in advance on the National Ploughing Championship’s website which can be printed or the barcode displayed on your phone at entry points.

Adults tickets cost €25, senior citizens’ tickets cost €20, while secondary school students’ tickets are €20. Tickets for college students cost €25 while family tickets for two adults and two secondary school students are €80 and children under 12 go free.

No dogs, with the exception of assistance dogs will be permitted on-site.

If you’re looking for food, there will be three catering blocks on site with over 40 individual catering stands. There will also be catering units in every car park which will open for those arriving early.

When does it all kick off?

The site is open from 9am – 6pm and the ploughing competitions run from 10.30am - 2.30pm.

The National Brown Bread Baking semi-finals take place on Tuesday and Wednesday at 9:30am with the final taking place at 9:30am on Thursday. The overall winner will be announced at 2:30pm that day.

Each day a range of entertainment events will take place including sheep shearing demonstrations, threshing, machinery demonstrations and craft and cookery demonstrations.

Businesses “from every county in Ireland" will be exhibiting at the Local Enterprise Village, according to the NPA and Enterprise Ireland will also have an 'Innovation Arena' which will include the finalists for the Innovation Awards this year and the winners from 2020/21.

Shuttle buses

A shuttle bus service will be operated by Bus Eireann from Portlaoise, Portarlington and Athy Train Stations to the 'Purple Car Park'. The times of this service will operate to suit the train times. The drop-off and pick-up point is located near the gates entering the 'Purple Car Park' along the R427.

Car parking

Car parking is free and a number of car parks will be located close to the Trade Arena. On arrival, you will be directed into the nearest available car park and car parking stewards will direct you to a space.

Can I leave and re-enter the event during the day?

You need to get your hand stamped on departure to be allowed back in free of charge.

How to get to Ploughing from Cork/Munster

BLUE ROUTE: Traffic travelling northbound on the M8 will exit at Junction 4 (Johnstown, Urlingford) and proceed onto R439 (old N8) where it will travel to Durrow Co. Laois. From Durrow traffic will continue onto the N77 (old N8) to Abbeyleix and from there it will turn right onto the R425 to Ballyroan village. Traffic will then continue to Cashel Cross bearing right onto R427.

How to get to Ploughing from Dublin/ Leinster/ North

PURPLE ROUTE: Traffic travelling southbound on the M7 will exit at Junction 15 Cappakeel, Co. Laois and proceed left onto the L3930 where it will travel to Vicarstown. In Vicarstown, it will turn right onto R427 and travel to Stradbally Co. Laois. In Stradbally traffic will turn right on the N80 and then turn left onto the R427.

How to get to Ploughing from Limerick/ Kerry/ South West

BROWN ROUTE: Traffic travelling northbound on the M7 will exit at Junction 17 Togher, Portlaoise and proceed left onto N77 towards Portlaoise town. Traffic will be diverted right at Meelick onto the L6310 where it will turn right onto the R426. At Sheffield Junction traffic will turn right again and proceed onto Money Cross.

Traffic travelling northbound on the R445 (old N7) will be diverted back onto the M7 Motorway at Junction 18 where it will proceed to parking with the rest of Limerick/ Kerry/ South West traffic.

How to get to Ploughing from the West/North West

GREEN ROUTE: Traffic travelling from the west on the N80 will proceed to Mountmellick town. Approaching the town traffic will take a left onto the L20972, continuing on this road to take a right onto the L423.

Traffic will join the R422 and travel as far as Kennels Cross, Emo, Co. Laois where it will turn right onto R419 and travel forward to the R445 (Old Dublin Rd), turning right and proceed towards Kilminchy, Portlaoise. There it will turn left and then turn right at Rathbrennan onto the R425. At Bloomfield Cross, traffic will turn left onto N80 and proceed to Dysart where it will turn right onto a one-way system along the L6772 as far as Ratheniska village.

How to get to Ploughing from South East/ Carlow

YELLOW ROUTE: Traffic travelling from Carlow and South East will travel through Simmons Mill Cross roads on the N80 and continue forward towards Stradbally town via the Windy Gap. At Court Square, Stradbally, traffic will turn left onto the L3837 (Timahoe Rd) and go to Timogue Cross Roads where it will turn right onto L7835 (One-way system).

How to get to Ploughing from South East (Kilkenny)

GREY ROUTE: Traffic travelling from Kilkenny/South East along the N78 will turn left at Newtown Crossroads and continue forward along the R430 to The Swan. Just outside The Swan Village, traffic will turn right onto the R426 and continue to Timahoe Village.

In Timahoe traffic will be diverted to two routes depending on the volumes:

1. Traffic will be diverted onto the L3838 (Stradbally Rd) towards Timogue Cross and left onto the L7835 where it will merge with the 'YELLOW route' (South East Carlow Traffic).

2. Traffic will continue through Timahoe village on the R426 towards Money Cross. At Loughteague Lane, traffic will turn right onto L78354.

What provisions are in place for Disabled Access?

Disabled car parking is available in dedicated car parks for the event. The official Government issued Disabled Parking Permit must be clearly displayed in front windscreen of vehicle on approach to site in

All of the internal roadways throughout the Trade Arena are double tracked and disabled toilets are available in every block and disabled car park.