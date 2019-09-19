Today will see a number of ploughing classes take place in the Fenagh fields, including the special horse plough and junior classes.

Ploughing 2019: What is going on for the final day of festival?

The winner of the renowned brown bread baking competition will be announced at the Aldi stand, followed by the junior fudge cake baking final.

The search has been on for Ireland's favourite prayer, which will be announced at the Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin stand.

As well as searching for Ireland's favourite prayer, Bishop Nulty has also invited people to compose a new prayer focusing on care for the environment, with entries arriving in over the summer.

Harper Adams University will be showing off its farming robots at Stand 377 at 12pm and 2pm.

Daily fashion shows will take place at the Bandstand at 11.30am and 1.30pm.

The National Dairy Council is providing a health screening service throughout the day. Attendees can check their blood pressure, weight and BMI by nurses from Dublin's Cappagh Hospital.

Meanwhile, Crystal Swing will entertain the crowds at the Bandstand Block from 5pm.

To finish off the 2019 event, the winners of the ploughing competitions will be announced at 6pm, also at the Bandstand. Over 300 competitors have taken part in competitions over the three days.

Irish Independent