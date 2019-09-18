Ploughing 2019: Hunt is on to find out Ireland's favourite prayer - and there's a frontrunner already

THE hunt is on to find out Ireland's favourite prayer - and there's a frontrunner in the race already.

Attendees at this year’s National Ploughing Championships have been asked to vote for their go-to prayer, with the winner expected to be announced on Thursday.

Speaking at the annual farming event in Carlow, Bishop Denis Nulty from the Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin said they began the campaign as a way to find new ways for people to explore their faith.

"We had this idea because when our theme for the last Ploughing Championship was poetry, we received poems form all over the country," Bishop Nulty told Independent.ie.

"The place here is buzzing and we're not selling anything, we're simply giving people an opportunity for space in the middle of a busy field to meet God and to spend time reflecting deeper on the deeper things in life."

While the public will have to hold out to find out the winner, the shortlist will be announced at the ploughing on Wednesday afternoon.

"We're down to a shortlist of five at the moment. In no particular order, the Angel of God, Hail Mary, the Our Father, the Memorare, and the Decades of the Rosary," he said.

"Later this afternoon we are going to announce the top two and tomorrow we are going to announce the winner of Ireland's favourite traditional prayer."

Bishop Nulty said that one prayer in particular is standing out – and it’s not the Our Father.

"At the moment, and it could change in an hour, the lead is between the prayer the guardian angel (Angel of God) and the Hail Mary, but I'm told the others are featuring as well.

"My own personal favourite is a good one. Strangely enough, a prayer I like to say which isn't featuring there at all is "take my hand O Blessed Mother, hold me firmly lest I fall" (Our Mother of Perpetual Help).

"I love that one, but any one of those five would work for me very well."

As well as searching for Ireland’s favourite prayer, the diocese asked churchgoers over the summer to submit a new prayer, focusing on the environment.

The winning environmental devotion will also be announced at Stand 399 on Thursday.

Online Editors