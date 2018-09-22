Over 61,000 hardy souls brave the elements

It is safe to say that this is not the natural terrain of our very urban Taoiseach.

But those Irish lessons he was taking must have had a practical 'man of the soil' dimension. Because it turns out that not only could Leo plough like any of his Waterford ancestors, but he could plough in his good suit.

Which came as a bit of a surprise, possibly even to him - and certainly to his tailor. Back from the horrors of the Salzburg summit, the fresh air at Screggan, Co Offaly, no doubt served as a pick-me-up.

He was supposed to have come to the Ploughing on Wednesday - the morning of the summit - but the weather had put a stop to that. Perhaps he had even secretly hoped to miss out on it altogether - but this is prime 'grass roots' territory and could no more be avoided than a party ard fheis.

So when this extra, hastily scheduled day, was put on to make up for Wednesday's storm-enforced closure, Leo was on his way.

It was a strange sort of day and initially had all the appearances of being a washout, the roads and car parks in the morning virtually deserted. However, an estimated 61,700 hardy souls came through the turnstiles, giving a total of 240,700 people and, after the battering the site took from Storm Ali, organisers can be pleased with their efforts.

With no chance to book guests or organise events, many of the stands were notably less lively than they had been. But there were still some activities, with the Department of Agriculture accepting final entrants for the ACORNS programme for rural female entrepreneurs, with businesses ranging from farming softwear to agri-tech and skincare. However, with the actual ploughing wrapped up the previous day, this was really the ploughing championships with neither plough nor championship and so we were in a bit of a limbo.

Luckily, this year's winners stepped in to save the authenticity of the event, putting on a masterclass - and Leo was brought up for a look.