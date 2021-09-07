Outside contenders could be cream of the crop at Ploughing as hope builds for Worlds return in 2023

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is shown around the 2018 National Ploughing Championships by Anna Marie McHugh, General Secretary of the National Ploughing Association. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Some outside contenders may rise to the top at the National Ploughing Championships this month, says Anna Marie McHugh, managing director of the National Ploughing Association (NPA).

While the three-day event (September 15-17) will be a strictly “closed-shop” affair, it is anticipated that some surprises may be in store among the senior ranks, where just two competitors will qualify to represent Ireland at the World Championships.

“To actually be preparing for something that will happen is just such a good feeling. The excitement of seeing all the ploughing folk again is wonderful,” says Ms McHugh.

"We have 350 competitors in total and there is serious competition at senior level. But people haven't been competing conventionally for a year and a half, so we don't know what the form is either. "You can do all the practise in the world at home, but it's the competition practice that you need to improve. Different people might come to the top — it could be very interesting." Despite the "massive disappointment" the NPA endured cancelling its trade exhibition in 2020 and 2021, plus its decision to call off the World Ploughing Contest, which was due to be held in Ireland this year too, Ms McHugh revealed that plans are underway to potentially bring the Worlds back in 2023. "The way it stands is that Russia, which was cancelled twice, has been permitted to hold the World Contest in 2022. "We've put in an application that we be considered for 2023, even though the dates are decided up until 2037. We've asked the question; we've had a good reaction. There will be an official vote at a world online meeting at the end of September. "And it if happens, it will be Ratheniska 2023. It would be massive, but we're not getting too excited just yet," she said. But will the Ploughing be back in full swing in Laois in 2022? "As far as we're aware, we're back next year as normal — whatever the 'new normal' will be. "Speaking on behalf of the trade event sector, if things are not going to be back to normal, we need to know that very soon because everybody is starting to plan for next year. New regulations can't come out in the middle of next year."