Opening of Ploughing day two delayed due to weather conditions

The National Ploughing Association has announced that due to the passage of Storm Ali through the midlands between 8am and 10am tomorrow morning Wednesday, September, it will delay the opening of day two of the Ploughing.

It said that in the interest of public safety the NPA have decided to delay the opening of the exhibition arena of the National Ploughing Championships for the general public until 11.00am and remain open an extra hour in the evening until 7.00pm.

National Ploughing classes will commence as scheduled at 10.30am.

Forecasters have upgraded a wind warning for a total of 17 counties tomorrow as Storm Ali will track close to the west coast.

Gusts of up to 120km/h can be expected in some areas, with average wind speeds nationwide of 65km/h to 80km/h.

They have issued a Status Orange wind warning for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Longford, Offaly, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, Westmeath, Sligo, Clare and Kerry.

The warning will be valid from 5am Wednesday morning until 1pm Wednesday lunchtime.