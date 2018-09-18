Farm Ireland
Opening of Ploughing day two delayed due to weather conditions

Star attraction: Up to 300,000 people are expected at the event. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Star attraction: Up to 300,000 people are expected at the event. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Day two of the National Ploughing Championships has a delayed start, due to adverse weather conditions.

The National Ploughing Association has announced that due to the passage of Storm Ali through the midlands between 8am and 10am tomorrow morning Wednesday, September, it will delay the opening of day two of the Ploughing.

It said that in the interest of public safety the NPA have decided to delay the opening of the exhibition arena of the National Ploughing Championships for the general public until 11.00am and remain open an extra hour in the evening until 7.00pm. 

National Ploughing classes will commence as scheduled at 10.30am.

National Ploughing Championships 2018. Lucy Ryan (4) from Thurles, Co. Tipperary has a handy way of getting around with her mother Clara. Picture; Gerry Mooney
National Ploughing Championships 2018. Lucy Ryan (4) from Thurles, Co. Tipperary has a handy way of getting around with her mother Clara. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Forecasters have upgraded a wind warning for a total of 17 counties tomorrow as Storm Ali will track close to the west coast.

Gusts of up to 120km/h can be expected in some areas, with average wind speeds nationwide of 65km/h to 80km/h.

They have issued a Status Orange wind warning for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Longford, Offaly, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, Westmeath, Sligo, Clare and Kerry.

The warning will be valid from 5am Wednesday morning until 1pm Wednesday lunchtime.

National Ploughing Championships 2018. People run for cover in the heavy rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney
National Ploughing Championships 2018. People run for cover in the heavy rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has cancelled his plans to attend the second day of the Ploughing Championships.

A spokesperson for the Fine Gael leader said tonight: "Unfortunately due to the delayed opening time caused by the adverse weather forecast, and other foreign travel commitments, the Taoiseach will not be in a position to attend the Ploughing Championships tomorrow."

Mr Varadkar will go on Wednesday and is due to kick off his visit at 9.30am with a visit to the National Ploughing Association marquee, before visiting several other exhibits and a ploughing demonstration.

The schedule of Independent Talks will be updated in the morning, but our speakers and guests remain the same!

Is there a future for young people in farming? This key question will be discussed by some of the top young farmers in Ireland, who will share their vision for a future on the farm.

For sports fans, top sports broadcaster Pat Spillane will be addressing the question that’s being whispered across the country – ‘Is there any GAA team good enough to beat Dublin?’ when he joins the Independent Talks panel on Wednesday.

Irish Independent Editor Fionnán Sheahan will be joined on stage with a panel of guests to discuss the main issues in rural Ireland.

We’ll also be joined on Wednesday by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine Michael Creed, who will discuss the future of CAP and Brexit.

Country music star Ben Troy and his band will help round off the day with live music in the afternoon.

Online Editors

