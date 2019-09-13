No plan to increase security at National Ploughing Championships 2019 amid beef protests

Organisers for the National Ploughing Championships have said they don't "feel the need" to increase security at this year's event amid the ongoing beef protests.

Organisers for the National Ploughing Championships have said they don't "feel the need" to increase security at this year's event amid the ongoing beef protests.

A spokesperson for the National Ploughing Association (NPA) have expressed their sympathies to Irish beef farmers as they continue to protest about the prices they receive for beef.

The NPA confirmed the Beef Plan Movement have been given an exhibition space at this year's championships to "air their views".

The Championships, which take place from September 17 to 19, will draw a crowd of over 80,000 people each day.

Anna Marie McHugh, NPA Assistant MD said: "The NPA as a rural organisation is fully supportive of Irish farmers and very sympathetic to the dire situation beef farmers are in.

"In fact the majority of our members are farmers so we would never feel the need to increase security at this year’s National Ploughing Championships as a result of the untenable conditions Irish beef farmers are facing. We have supplied the Beef Plan Movement with an exhibition space to air their views," she added.

Online Editors