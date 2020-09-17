New venue announced for next year's National Ploughing Championships

Next year’s National Ploughing Championships will take place in Ratheniska, Co Laois on Sept 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th.

The announcement was made this evening by NPA Managing Director Anna May McHugh.

She said next year's event will be particularly special year as it will be be the 90th Anniversary of the National Ploughing Championships and it will also see the hosting of the World Contest with International competitors and visitors from over 20 countries.

The NPA said the site in Ratheniska is ideal as it has all of the criteria to qualify as an excellent location with great ploughing ground, easy accessible road network combined with a beautiful scenic setting in the middle of Ireland.

Over three days each September, the Ploughing Championships attracts 300,000 people from all over the world to view its exhibits and trade show.

The cancellation of the event this year's event for the first time since the foot and mouth crisis in 2001 was a huge loss to the Carlow area, with an annual economic impact believed to be in the region of €45m.

The championships are still reeling from losses as a result of Storm Ali's disruption to 2018's event. Its impact resulted in revenues decreasing by 12pc, from €5.6m to €4.97m.

Some of these losses were recouped last year when glorious weather saw a record-breaking 297,000 people attend the Fenagh event, while the national ploughing firm's balance remains strong - accounts at the end of January 2019 showed the firm had accumulated profits of €13.3m.

