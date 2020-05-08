National Ploughing Championships cancelled in 'interest of public safety'

Farmers look on as a demonstration on ATV safety is given at the National Ploughing Championships.

The National Ploughing Championships which take place each year in September has been cancelled.

With all mass gatherings of over 5,000 banned until the end of August, there had been huge doubt cast on the event taking place.

Over three days each September, the Ploughing Championships attracts 300,000 people from all over the world to view its exhibits and trade show.

However, assistant managing director of the event Anna Marie McHugh said that following a meeting of the NPA executive yesterday afternoon a decision was made to cancel this year's event due to take place in Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co Carlow.

"It's a tough day for us, but everybody's conclusion was the same. In the interest of public safety, running just wasn't an option," she told RTE radio this morning.

"The Association could never live with the risk that we could have brought a second wave of the virus into Carlow. That's not something we would have wanted to be responsible for," she added.

The cancellation of the event will be a huge economic loss to the general Carlow area where the event was set to take place this year.

With an annual economic impact reported to be in the region of €45 million, the NPA are looking at the possibility that 2021 will mark the 90th year of the NPA and Ireland will be hosting the World Ploughing Contest in tandem with the National contest.

Online Editors