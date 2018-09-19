National Ploughing Championship cancelled today due to extreme weather conditions

The National Ploughing Championship will not open today following extreme weather conditions.

Teams at the championships spent the morning assessing any damage done to the site after Storm Ali wreaked havoc.

It was announced last night that the opening time of the second day of the championship would be delayed until 11am.

Officials then announced this morning that the opening time may be further delayed until 12pm.

It has now been confirmed that the second day of the National Ploughing Championships will not open at all.

"Exhibition arena to remain closed today. Further updates later. We thank the public for their understanding," the National Ploughing Association said.

There is the potential hundreds of thousands of euro will be lost as a result of the cancellation.

It is understood exhibitors were contacted earlier this morning about the viability of hosting a third day on Friday. Whether this will go ahead has yet to be confirmed by officials.