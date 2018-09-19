Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 19 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

National Ploughing Championship cancelled today due to extreme weather conditions

  • Teams at championships spent morning assessing damage done to site
  • Announced this morning that opening time may be further delayed
  • Now confirmed that second day of the National Ploughing Championships will not open at all
  • Potential that hundreds of thousands of euro will be lost as a result of the cancellation
  • 'Safety is our priority' - NPC's Anna Marie McHugh
  • Storm Ali wreaks havoc nationwide with gusts of up to 130km/h
Damage done to a tent at the Ploughing Championships
Damage done to a tent at the Ploughing Championships
National Ploughing Championships 2018. Portaloos blown over as storm Ali arrives in Tullamore. Picture; Gerry Mooney
National Ploughing Championships 2018. Portaloos blown over as storm Ali arrives in Tullamore. Picture; Gerry Mooney
National Ploughing Championships 2018. Stewards Richard Sunders and Mark Kennedy make their way throufgh a deserted site as storm Ali arrives . Picture; Gerry Mooney
National Ploughing Championships 2018. Stewards Richard Sunders and Mark Kennedy make their way throufgh a deserted site as storm Ali arrives . Picture; Gerry Mooney
General view of blocked entrance during delayed opening of Ploughing Championships 2018 Day 2. Skreggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: Caroline Quinn
General view of empty road during delayed opening of Ploughing Championships 2018 Day 2. Skreggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: Caroline Quinn

Denise Calnan and Amy Molloy

The National Ploughing Championship will not open today following extreme weather conditions.

Teams at the championships spent the morning assessing any damage done to the site after Storm Ali wreaked havoc.

It was announced last night that the opening time of the second day of the championship would be delayed until 11am.

Officials then announced this morning that the opening time may be further delayed until 12pm.

It has now been confirmed that the second day of the National Ploughing Championships will not open at all.

"Exhibition arena to remain closed today. Further updates later. We thank the public for their understanding," the National Ploughing Association said.

Motorist had a lucky escape after a tree fell on car Photo: An Garda Siochana
Motorist had a lucky escape after a tree fell on car Photo: An Garda Siochana
Damage done to a tent at the Ploughing Championships
National Ploughing Championships 2018. People take cover from the torrential rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney
National Ploughing Championships 2018. People take cover from the torrential rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney
General view of muck at Ploughing Championships 2018 Day 2. Skreggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: Caroline Quinn
General view of empty road during delayed opening of Ploughing Championships 2018 Day 2. Skreggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: Caroline Quinn
General view of empty road during delayed opening of Ploughing Championships 2018 Day 2. Skreggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: Caroline Quinn
General view of blocked entrance during delayed opening of Ploughing Championships 2018 Day 2. Skreggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: Caroline Quinn
National Ploughing Championships 2018. Stewards Richard Sunders and Mark Kennedy make their way throufgh a deserted site as storm Ali arrives . Picture; Gerry Mooney
National Ploughing Championships 2018. Portaloos blown over as storm Ali arrives in Tullamore. Picture; Gerry Mooney
National Ploughing Championships 2018. Stewards Richard Sunders and Mark Kennedy make their way throufgh a deserted site as storm Ali arrives . Picture; Gerry Mooney
National Ploughing Championships 2018. Portaloos blown over as storm Ali arrives in Tullamore. Picture; Gerry Mooney
National Ploughing Championships 2018. Luke and Niamh Maguire from Kilrush in Co. Clare make their way around in the rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney
National Ploughing Championships 2018. People run for cover in the heavy rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney
A tree down at BusÁras (Photo: Independent.ie)
A tree down on O'Connell Street (Photo: Independent.ie)
A tree collapsed on a house near Fine Gael TD Noel Rock's home this morning (Photo: Noel Rock Twitter)
A tree down on the Kilbeggan to Clara Road in Co Offaly

There is the potential hundreds of thousands of euro will be lost as a result of the cancellation.

It is understood exhibitors were contacted earlier this morning about the viability of hosting a third day on Friday. Whether this will go ahead has yet to be confirmed by officials.

Also Read

National Ploughing Championships 2018. Stewards Richard Sunders and Mark Kennedy make their way throufgh a deserted site as storm Ali arrives . Picture; Gerry Mooney
National Ploughing Championships 2018. Stewards Richard Sunders and Mark Kennedy make their way throufgh a deserted site as storm Ali arrives . Picture; Gerry Mooney
General view of blocked entrance during delayed opening of Ploughing Championships 2018 Day 2. Skreggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: Caroline Quinn

Speaking earlier, Anna Marie McHugh of the National Ploughing Championships said they were constantly reviewing the situation.

Speaking to Sean O'Rourke on RTE Radio One, Ms McHugh said; "We had our hourly assessments with Met Éireann.

"The wind speeds are still not at a safe level for the public. We will review the situation again at 11.30am. Safety is our priority."

Ms McHugh said that a number of tents sustained damage in the galeforce winds.

"We do have a number of facades that have been knocked," she said.

"Some of the hoarding on the front of tents has been knocked down.

"We changed the opening time to noon, but we will reassess again at 11.30am."

This photograph shows the damage done to a large tent at the site in Screggan, Tullamore.

Galeforce winds of up to 130km/h have caused the tent, believed to be a food area, to partially collapse.

The high winds also caused portable toilets to overturn on the site.

Forecasters yesterday advised "extreme caution" in the coastal areas of Clare, Connacht and Donegal this morning.

Met Éireann reissued the Status Orange weather warning this morning, saying; "Storm Ali will track close to the west and northwest coast this morning.

"South to southwest winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds between 65 and 80km/h and gusts between 110km/h and 130 km/h for a time.

"Gusts in excess of 130 km/h are possible in coastal regions of the west and northwest. The core of strong winds will be along Atlantic coasts at first, before transferring quickly eastwards during the morning."

The Status Orange warning applies to Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare and Kerry. A Status Yellow warning is in place for every other county.

The warning will be valid from 5am this morning until 1pm lunchtime.

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie


Top Stories

Motorist had a lucky escape after a tree fell on car Photo: An Garda Siochana Live

Storm Ali: Forecasters advise 'extreme caution' as 'severe and damaging...
Cattle unloaded by farmer. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Grid penalties costing livestock farmers €32m
Star attraction: Up to 300,000 people are expected at the event. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Opening of Ploughing day two delayed due to weather conditions
Jacob Rees-Mogg

'Mr Rees-Mogg should remember that carnage is a two-way street'
Walkabout: President Michael D Higgins meets well-wishers. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Protect our family farmers from retail sector whims, urges Higgins
Gerry McCann puts up a sign on the McCann farm in Meath, opposing the forced sale of the farm which is due to take place in the coming week. Over a 100 people from the community came out in a show of support. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

'It is time for them to put faces to their company' - Farmers on war footing...
Wayne Smyth of GWM Smyth contractors cutting a second crop of silage in Knockdrumagh, Co Carlow last week Photo: Roger Jones

Fodder deficit narrows but dairy farmers advised to cull 'stragglers'