Minister remains tight lipped on farming funding in Budget

CC LEINSTER HOUSE...26/09/2017 Fianna Fail Spokesperson for Agriculture and Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue on the plinth of Leinster House, Dublin during Fianna Fail's PMB motion on responding to the recent flooding in the Inishowen peninsula, Co. Donegal. The motion which calls for the full delivery of services and supports to assist those affected is due to be debated in the DÃ¡il during Private Members Business. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue did little to allay concern that farmer funding may be squeezed in next week’s budget during day one of the National Ploughing Championships.

Despite the minister’s day-long presence at the event in Ratheniska, Co Laois, he remained tight-lipped when asked if farmers should be worried about the reinstatement of several key schemes, including the €40m Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme for Sucklers (BEEP-S) next year.

It comes amid reports of “tough talks” between the Departments of Agriculture, Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform as the cost-of-living crisis continues to heap pressure on budget priorities across all sectors.

Farmer representatives fear mooted Government plans to help families with surging energy bills could see cuts to funding for key farmer supports.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Minister McConalogue said BEEP-S, the Tillage Incentive Scheme, and the Fodder Support Scheme remain “big priorities” in his budget engagements with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath.

“How we support families next year is very much key to those considerations, we haven’t finalised the budget yet and that is very much in the mix. . . for all ministers, the negotiations will be challenging.

“Until budget day, until we have the deals done and the funding secured, nothing is guaranteed but what I would say is that farmers shouldn’t worry that every effort is made to ensure that they are supported and every effort is made in the budget negotiations to get a good outcome from them.”

A spokesperson for the IFA warned that a decision not to renew in full funding for the BEEP-S, Tillage Scheme, and Fodder Support Scheme “would be a hugely negative signal for the Government to give farmers.”

“For beef farmers in 2022, the state-supported them to the tune of around €80m for suckler cows, under the new CAP, that figure is down to €52m, so we need the Minister to approve the BEEP scheme, that’s an extra €40m to bring support back up to at least where it was in 2022.”

Meanwhile, the ICMSA president Pat Mc Cormack said, “farmers are worried about the budget”.

“Farmers feel there has been a disconnect with budget day for a long time, it needs to be a day that Government remembers the target that they put in front of us as a 25pc reduction in emissions.

“We are part of the future as regards the environmental targets, but we do need help from the Government – on Tuesday, if no help is coming, it will be a clear lack of recognition of the ability of agriculture to deliver.”