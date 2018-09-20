Farm Ireland
'It's the mental fear that it leaves behind that gets you' - farmer's agony as thieves strike three times

Rural communities are being terrorised by mobile criminal gangs targeting homes and farms across the country. Stock image
Conor McCrave

A recent spate of burglaries in rural parts of the country has lead to fears that the crime rate will only get worse as the winter nights draw in.

Rural communities are being terrorised by mobile criminal gangs targeting homes and farms across the country.

The home of Barry Gorman, a farmer from Thurles, Co Tipperary, was burgled in May, three years after his farm was also hit by criminals twice in a three-month period.

In the farm incident thousands of euro worth of equipment was stolen and never recovered.

"My wife was only gone to the town and she was only gone for an hour," he said.

"They smashed in the back door and the drawers in the kids' rooms and my office were pulled out. We had a little lad come home from national school and his eyes just hit the ground when he seen it. He got a massive fright."

Along with the damage to the door and just €30 taken from his son's bedroom, everything else was left behind, suggesting the thieves were only interested in cash.

"The insurance covers the few pounds it cost to fix the door but it's the mental fear that it leaves behind that gets you," said Mr Gorman.

The Irish Farmers' Association said there is a perception that rural crime rates are starting to decrease, but it said many crimes go unreported out of fear criminals will return. "They certainly haven't got any better. It's more violent out there now, there is no doubt about that," IFA deputy director Richard Kennedy said.

Irish Independent

