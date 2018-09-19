'It's codology asking men to be a priest and to be celibate' - Fr Brian D'Arcy
Father Brian D'Arcy has spoken about the difficulties priests face in being celibate, saying that he believes clergy should be allowed to get married.
Speaking in conversation with the Managing Director of the National Ploughing Association Anna May McHugh and IFA environment chairman Harold Kingston at the Ploughing Championships yesterday, Fr D'Arcy explained that it has something he has always believed in his 50 years of being ordained.
"I'm 50 years ordained next year and all my life I've said priests should be allowed to get married. If some of them were not to get married and be celibate, as some Church of Ireland ministers are, both men and women, then they can do that," he said.
"But it's codology asking men in this day and age that to be a priest you also have to be celibate.
He added that living alongside other male priests has shown that it is "hard work" to remain celibate.
"I think it's an utter wrong theology of sexuality for a start. It's also a wrong insight into the psychology of development.
"Living as I do, in a community of men, I honestly know that it has taken very hard work and labour to remain normal and be a celibate."
Fr D'Arcy also spoke about the turnout for Pope Francis in Dublin last month, saying it was the crowds that he gathered were an "achievement" despite the "changing times" between the church and the people of Ireland.