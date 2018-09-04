Farm Ireland
Irishmen take first and second at world ploughing championships

FarmIreland Team

Two Irishmen, Eamonn Tracey and John Whelan won 1 and 2nd places respectively for Ireland in at the World Ploughing Contest. 

The World Ploughing Contest in Einsiedel, Germany, saw Carlow man Eamonn Tracey become the new World Ploughing Champion representing Ireland with an outstanding performance in the Conventional Class.

While neighbouring county Wexford man, John Whelan also secured silver place victory in the Reversible Class.

Managing Director of the National Ploughing Association Ms Anna May McHugh said “this is a fantastic win for both men and Irish Ploughing as a whole. Since winning the nationals last year, the men have been working hard on preparing for the worlds in Germany and all their effort have paid off."

General Secretary of the World Ploughing Organisation, Ms Anna Marie McHugh said Ireland have always been highly respected internationally in terms of producing Ploughmen to compete on the world stage.

"However, Eamonn and John in particular are held in extremely high esteem not only in Ireland but across the international ploughing community. Another great result such as this for both men further adds to their global reputation as Masters in their field."

The Republic of Ireland were coached this year by one of Laois’s finest Ploughmen, Patsy Condron.

