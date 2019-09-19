IT was second times a charm for the winner of the National Brown Bread Baking competition at the Ploughing Championships.

IT was second times a charm for the winner of the National Brown Bread Baking competition at the Ploughing Championships.

'I came second last year so I said I’d have one more shot at it' - winner of National Brown Bread Baking competition announced

Winner Samara Ward from Inver, Co Donegal came second in the Aldi-sponsored bake off last year – but this year scooped the top position.

She didn’t even have to change the recipe – which was passed down to her by her mother, Marie, who still loves to bake.

The mother of three was overwhelmed by her win at the Ploughing Championships in Fenagh, Co Carlow.

Samara said she kept it basic.

Unlike last year’s winner, this bread does not have any seeds in it.

But because she makes it old-school and never measures anything, she admitted it was a bit of a challenge because she had to measure her handfuls to figure out how to write her recipe down.

“I came second last year so I said I’d have one more shot at it,” she said.

She was planning a big celebration at home in Inver with her three children, Katie (10), Ethan (9) and Kyle (5) – who was too small for the four hour journey down from Donegal to Carlow.

“He doesn’t know yet so he’ll be over the moon,” said Samara.

Judge Eileen Brennan, sister to Anna May McHugh – who won the title herself in 1973 and who held it officially until the competition was revived six years ago – said that they had chosen Samara’s bread because “you could stay eating it all day.”

“The appearance, taste and the texture was beautiful,” she said.

“It’s very much like the bread you eat at home,” said Eileen.

Online Editors