Hundreds of people queued outside the gates of the Ploughing Championships after arriving early to avoid queuing in their cars to get to the Carlow site.

Hundreds of people queued outside the gates of the Ploughing Championships after arriving early to avoid queuing in their cars to get to the Carlow site.

Hundreds queue outside Ploughing in early hours - but traffic delays were minimal

Traffic delays were minimal this morning, as heavy traffic was reported to be moving on all routes.

Over 100,000 people are expected to attend the first day of the three-day event, with two time Grand National winner Tiger Roll making an appearance today.

Love Island winner Greg O’Shea and Marty Morrissey will be hosting ‘Gra Island’ today. Rose of Tralee winner Sinead Flanagan and a host of politicians expected of the three days.

However, beef farmers are expected to protest at the event as the ongoing beef dispute continues into its seventh week.

It comes after the Minister for Agriculture issued a statement calling on the farmers to end their protest after a deal was struck between the main farming organisations and meat factories over the weekend.

However, as the protests continue a number of meat factories have temporarily laid off hundreds of staff.

Online Editors