'Hail Mary' named as Ireland's best-loved prayer

The 'Hail Mary' has been named Ireland's favourite prayer after a landslide victory.

Visitors to this year's National Ploughing Championships were asked to vote for their best loved prayer and, after thousands of votes, the 'Hail Mary' came out on top.

Speaking at the annual farming event in Carlow, Bishop Denis Nulty from the Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin said the church began the campaign as a way to find new ways for people to explore their faith.

"We had this idea because when our theme for the last Ploughing Championship was poetry, we received poems from all over the country," Dr Nulty said.

"The place here is buzzing and we're not selling anything, we're simply giving people an opportunity for space in the middle of a busy field to meet God and to spend time reflecting on the deeper things in life."

On Tuesday, a shortlist of the five favourite prayers from the event was made.

'O Angel of God', 'Hail Mary', the 'Our Father', the 'Memorare', and the 'Decades of the Rosary' made the cut.

Following much speculation, the list was further shortened, with 'Hail Mary' and 'Angel of God' going head-to-head for the title.

'Hail Mary' received 61pc of the votes, while 'O Angel of God' received 39pc.

