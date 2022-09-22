Five fun things to do at the Ploughing as the rain pours down

A wet start to day three of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois, Pic:Mark Condren 22.9.2022

Although revellers were prepared with wellies and rain jackets, the first two days of the National Ploughing Championships saw blue skies and sunny rays.

As over 100,000 people are expected on the site today in Ratheniska, Co Laois, the weather hasn’t been as favourable with rain falling down strong since this morning.

If you’re at the Ploughing today and are looking for some respite from the mud, here are some fun things to do:

1. Video yourself dancing at the TikTok stand

For the first time ever, TikTok is at the National Ploughing Championships.

At the ‘Tigh TikTok’ tent at stand 425, people can learn how TikTok is working to foster a safe and positive experience for its community. There will also be some exciting photo and video opportunities and some well-known creators will be present- so why not get your phone out and try your hand at a TikTok dance?!

2. Get some style tips at the fashion show

Although the Ploughing is associated with wellies and casual clothes, there is still definitely room for a bit of style.

If you’re looking for some inspiration for the upcoming autumn/ winter season, be sure to check out the fashion show taking place at 3.30pm today at stand 608.

3. Find out who makes the best brown bread at the Aldi stand

Over the three days of the Ploughing, Aldi has been working hard to find the person in Ireland who makes the best brown bread.

So, who needs to watch the Great British Bake Off when you can see an Irish version live today?

Head to the Aldi tent at stand 397 at 2.30pm today to see who is crowned the winner of the National Brown Bread Baking final.

4. Have a boogie at the bandstand

If you’re looking to have a drink and a boogie there’s no better place than the bandstand, which is located at stand 605.

Practiced your one, two,three’s at the ceili with Maureen Culleton at 3pm today, with music by Ruaidhri Tierney and Bill O’Brien

5. Listen to a live podcast at the Irish Independent tent

If you want to avoid the rain, there’s no better place to be than the Irish Independent tent at Row 14, stand 22.

You can stay dry and warm while listening to some of your favourite live podcasts, and if you buy a newspaper you’ll be given a free tote bag!