A farmer who was badly injured when thugs rammed a gate with their truck while he was trying to shut it is living in fear that his attackers will return.

Farmers left living in fear after spate of attacks by crime gangs

Brendan O'Donoghue (56), a father of two young girls, was left with two smashed bones in a leg and a broken arm as he was hurled by the gate against his four-wheel drive vehicle and knocked to the ground.

The nightmare attack still lives in his memory even though it took place more than a year ago.

Nobody has been prosecuted in connection with the ramming because of insufficient evidence, although the truck was seized by gardaí two days after he was assaulted.

Mr O'Donoghue lives with his wife and girls, aged eight and nine, at St Margaret's in north Co Dublin.

He rents land from the Dublin Aviation Authority (DAA) at the end of one of the runways at Dublin Airport.

At around 7.30pm on August 17 last year, he was driving out to check his cattle when he spotted a truck carrying a load of settees and mattresses travelling in the opposite direction.

Dumping of rubbish on local land has been a major problem for the farmers and at the next roundabout he turned and followed the truck.