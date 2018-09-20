Despite the wind and rain that battered the Ploughing Championships in Tullamore this week, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and Garda GoSafe display managed to draw crowds in as they explained how speed cameras work.

Despite the wind and rain that battered the Ploughing Championships in Tullamore this week, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and Garda GoSafe display managed to draw crowds in as they explained how speed cameras work.

Explainer: How do speed vans work and is there a person inside them - all your questions answered

With minimum enforcement hours of 7,400 hours per month, speed vans are something most motorists will come across on a regular basis.

We spoke to Darren McGrath, operations manager for GoSafe, about the most frequently asked questions about speed cameras.

So how do speed cameras work?

Roads around Ireland are divided into a number of zones and sites, which determine where the vans will park.

"The zones are based on live data that is generated from road traffic collisions, from fatalities, from minor injuries and also from speeding," Mr McGrath told FarmIreland.

"We would regularly monitor the data and determine where we need to be from time to time. If the compliance is high, we don't need to be there as regularly.

"Road traffic collisions have a huge bearing, particularly fatalities, on where we're going to go."

Is there a person inside the van?

There certainly is - the vans are manned at all times, and the GoSafe runs 24/7, for all 365 days of the year.