Exhibitors fear small crowds and extra insurance

Exhibitors planning to showcase their wares at the extra day of the National Ploughing Championships tomorrow are worried they may have to fork out for extra insurance costs and see smaller crowds.

The National Ploughing Championships contributes more than €35m to the local economy annually. As Wednesday is traditionally the day that attracts the largest crowds and revenue, organisers have extended the event until tomorrow to minimise the loss of yesterday's cancellation.

Exhibitor Grace Roche, owner of Pretty Bird farm clothing company, said there was no question she would be exhibiting tomorrow.

"We will be there Friday to regain the loss of today. Friday could be the best day of all. Hopefully we will get a crowd."

However, not all exhibitors were positive about the National Ploughing Association's (NPA) decision to extend the Ploughing.

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association general secretary Eddie Punch said he was concerned about the extra day as many businesses have other commitments.

"We have meetings in Dublin on Friday and I'd like my staff to be back at work. It could completely disrupt our workload," he said.

Timing