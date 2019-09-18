TENS of thousands of farming fans will descend on Ballintrane in Co Carlow for day two of the National Ploughing Championships on Wednesday.

Day Two: What's going on today at the National Ploughing Championships

There are a number of events on for families and non-ploughing participants, with over 1,700 exhibitors on display.

The National Ploughing Association anticipate over 80,000 visitors across the three-day event.

Throughout the day visitors can watch machinery, sheep shearing and cookery demonstrations as well as taking a stroll through craft stalls for Irish handmade produce.

Metal work: Ploughman Mossy Trant at the National Ploughing Championships in Fenagh, Co Carlow, yesterday. Photo: Mark Condren

Celebrity gardener Diarmiud Gavin will show visitors how to grow their own herbs and tackle weeds in the garden at the Jaguar Land Rover stand at 11am and 2pm.

Gavin will be joined by TV host Kathryn Thomas at row 23, stand 526 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Former Ireland and Munster rugby captain Paul O’Connell will join Tipperary hurling captain Seamus Callanan at the Aldi tent, with chef Andrew Rudd on hand for cookery demos and music from Mike Denver.

The semi-final winners of the national bread baking competition will take place at 2.30pm, followed by the junior fudge cake baking semi-finalists at 2.50pm.

Irish chef Clodagh McKenna will also be cooking up a storm at the National Dairy Council stand on day two.

Judges will be looking out for the most stylish men and women with the Best Dressed ‘Country Style’ Ladies and Most Appropriately Dressed Gentleman being crowned on the day.

The best dressed lady will win a prize in excess of €7,000 while a stay at the Wineport Lodge in Athlone is up for grabs for the men.

There will also be fashion shows held throughout the day at 11.30am and 1.30pm at stand 642, row 28.

Greg O’Shea was mobbed by fans at the first day of the Ploughing Championships. Picture: Collins

Irish lighting company Solus will be on the hunt for the brightest pair of wellies, with the winner being announced on Thursday alongside a prize of a VIP helicopter ride.

Country music star Derek Ryan and his band will perform at the bandstand at 1pm, while the Kevin Morrin Band will take to the stage at 3pm.

John and Jake (9) Stephens from Gorey, Co Wexford. Photos: Mark Condren

A number of ploughing classes will take place in the Fenagh fields between 10.30am and 2.30pm, with results from the championship being announced at 6pm at the bandstand.

At the Irish Independent and Farming Independent tent, join Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald for a live recording of Independent.ie’s rugby podcast, The Left Wing.

Online Editors